UPROXX 20: Cameron Mathison Is A Meatloaf And Diet Coke Kind Of Guy

Cameron Mathison is an actor probably best known for being a longtime cast member on ABC’s All My Children. You may have also seen him in guest-starring roles on shows like Desperate Housewives, The Drew Carey Show, Hot in Cleveland, CSI and a host of others. Tonight he’s guest starring on TV Land’s The Exes, which airs at 10:30 EST.

Cameron was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

San Pellegrino. Or if I’m feeling a little crazy, maybe a Diet Coke.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

My son.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Dancing With the Stars. My daughter is a huge fan. I swear.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Spaghetti and meatballs.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

meditateinhollywood.org

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Right now? “Jingle Bell Rock.” Usually… “Comfortably Numb” (Pink Floyd).

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Nobody.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Barbie corvette.

9. Dogs or cats?

Both. Grew up with a great cat, now have an awesome dog.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

My son playing The Who tribute at the Federal in LA.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Transform Your Life by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, or Wonder.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Take me to a meditation class. :)

13. South Park or Family Guy?

The Simpsons.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Spend quality time with the family.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Elf.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

New York Knicks

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

58 Tour Eiffel

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Big Hero 6

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Brooke Shields

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Meatloaf.

