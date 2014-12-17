UPROXX 20: Kelly Stables Really Wishes Kristen Stewart Would Smile A Bit More

Kelly Stables is an actress probably best known for portraying Melissa on Two and a Half Men. You may have also seen her on W.I.T.C.H. and in films like The Ring Two and Horrible Bosses 2. Currently, the 4’11” St. Louis native plays Eden on TV Land’s The Exes, the next episode of which airs tonight at 10:30 EST.

Kelly was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

A reenactment of any scene from The Never Ending Story.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

My husband @kurtrpat. I just got 5 foot massages for that answer.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

19 Kids & Counting. Kidding not kidding.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

A bbq bratwurst made by my Dad, Ruffles potato chips with Deans French onion dip, a coke and coconut cream pie for desert. I’m pretty healthy.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I’m irregular.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Pandora station called “Glee Radio.” Whatever. I was in show choir. Big deal. P.S. It was called jazz-ma-tazz and we were amahzing.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Kristen Stewart. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. But I wish the girl would smile.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

I had to ask what a meme was so… Pass.

9. Dogs or cats?

Woof.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Milli Vanilli.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child. Changed my life. My little guy now loves to sleep. Which means more time to watch 19 Kids & Counting uninterrupted.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Put a ring on it.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Go thrift store shopping. Stop for froyo, get a foot massage & call my muhthuh.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Moulin Rouge.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

St. Louis Cardinals. Do it, Redbirds. Do it now!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My Dad’s house.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Neighbors.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Kirk Cameron.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Pigs in a blanket.

