UPROXX 20: Larry King Reads Books, Doesn’t Cook, Loves Red Wine And The Dodgers

Larry King is the host of Ora.tv’s Emmy-nominated Larry King Now, season three of which kicks off this week, which you can watch on Hulu or Ora. Previously, he was the host of CNN’s Larry King Live for 25 years, from 1985 to 2010, and spent many years prior to that working in radio.

Larry was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Red wine and a smile.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Craig Ferguson and God.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

I read books. I’m currently reading the Nixon Tapes – the book weighs about 800 pounds.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Veal cutlet, baked potato with sour cream, lemon meringue pie, and red wine.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I don’t visit any. My wife visits and tells me what she sees. I visit Dodgers stadium.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Frank Sinatra’s “New York.”

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Many come to mind.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

(No answer)

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Absolutely.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Tie between Frank Sinatra & Paul McCartney

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Catcher in the Rye

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

There are too many to mention. I’ve been treated so nicely by so many people. Like the meter-maid (or should I say parking enforcement officer) who didn’t give me a ticket.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy by a mile.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

The joy of my life are my kids. I’d spend the day with them…I’d have breakfast, go to the racetrack, and then a Dodgers game at night.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Godfather.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

The Dodgers!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Many times at Craig’s in Beverly Hills.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Chef.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Joan Leslie….but I bet you wouldn’t even know who she is.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I don’t cook.

Click through to the next page to watch the latest episode of Larry King Now, in which Larry interviews Craig Ferguson…