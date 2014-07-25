UPROXX 20: Larry King Reads Books, Doesn’t Cook, Loves Red Wine And The Dodgers

Larry King is the host of Ora.tv’s Emmy-nominated Larry King Now, season three of which kicks off this week, which you can watch on Hulu or Ora. Previously, he was the host of CNN’s Larry King Live for 25 years, from 1985 to 2010, and spent many years prior to that working in radio.
Larry was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
Red wine and a smile.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
Craig Ferguson and God.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
I read books. I’m currently reading the Nixon Tapes – the book weighs about 800 pounds.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Veal cutlet, baked potato with sour cream, lemon meringue pie, and red wine.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
I don’t visit any. My wife visits and tells me what she sees. I visit Dodgers stadium.
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?
Frank Sinatra’s “New York.”
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
Many come to mind.
8. What’s your favorite meme?
(No answer)
9. Dogs or cats?
Dogs. Absolutely.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
Tie between Frank Sinatra & Paul McCartney
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
Catcher in the Rye
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
There are too many to mention. I’ve been treated so nicely by so many people. Like the meter-maid (or should I say parking enforcement officer) who didn’t give me a ticket.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
Family Guy by a mile.
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
The joy of my life are my kids. I’d spend the day with them…I’d have breakfast, go to the racetrack, and then a Dodgers game at night.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
The Godfather.
16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?
The Dodgers!
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
Many times at Craig’s in Beverly Hills.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Chef.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Joan Leslie….but I bet you wouldn’t even know who she is.
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
I don’t cook.
PREVIOUSLY: Evangeline Lilly
Click through to the next page to watch the latest episode of Larry King Now, in which Larry interviews Craig Ferguson…
I didn’t know who Joan Leslie was before, but va-va-voom, I do now! Quite the 89-year old minx!
At first I read it as John Leslie.
[www.buzzfeed.com]
Is she one of Larry’s wives? I could see where he might have forgotten.
Might be the worst ever.
I was expecting terrible and I wasn’t disappointed with the Family Guy answer.
However, probably the most famous person to answer these and he answered them honestly. Not as bad as it could have been
No, I think it’s pretty age-appropriate. He was honest and he’s honestly not interested in most of these topics or anything all that recent.
Also Catcher In The Rye is a goddamn awful book.
I was going to include that you know someone hates you if they give you Catcher in the Rye.
There probably aren’t a lot of people that he likes
What? No! Red wine and The Godfather alone make this a win.
Yeah I read his answers again and most of them are pretty good. I must have just been in a shitty mood because I hate my job.
A friend of mine used to be an editor at CNN. He said on every episode of “Larry King Live” when the commercial break came, Larry would just sit at the desk ripping out old man farts. Never said a word, just sat there opposite the guest letting them fly.
You guys are going to continue asking question number 8 forever, aren’t you?
Worst. Question. Ever.
Eat a dick, Fucko.
It might be time to retire that question just because no one answers it. Even the young ones.
My god I’ve wasted my life.
These are 20 perfect questions. If you don’t like it, you can get the f*ck out. Larry King is a billion years old. He answered the DVR question with “I read books.” which I thought was pretty awesome, and he ended it with a joke.
It’s a pop culture site, the memes question is applicable in most cases when you keep in mind not all of the interviewees aren’t 100 year emperor palpatine caricatures.
Easy there folks. So sorry to shit on your perfect list of 20 questions. No one ever answers the meme question and if they do, its usually not even a meme or its a complete non sequitur. Someone points this out every single time in the comments, but I’m the asshole?
If youre an interviewer, and the same question keeps getting terrible responses, you change the question.
I’m sorry, I meant to say “if your a GOOD interviewer…”
Ferguson does the best larry king impression.