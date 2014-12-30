UPROXX Trivia: How Big Is Your Brain When It Comes To ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

Senior Writer
12.30.14 129 Comments

It’s one of the biggest shows on television, with ratings only surpassed by the jocks of the NFL. The CBS smash hit The Big Bang Theory is the favorite sitcom of millions of Americans, so much that when it came time for the cast’s stars to renegotiate their contracts, it was incredibly obvious that Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco would become the highest paid actors on television. Even the lowest rated episode of the eighth season – “The Champagne Reflection” aired on November 20 and was watched by 19.91 million total viewers – had the kind of numbers that would have had rival network executives selling their souls to any devil that would listen.

Love it or hate it, The Big Bang Theory is today’s Friends, a pop culture juggernaut that will only stop when CBS and/or Chuck Lorre says so, and that’s why it’s the topic of this week’s UPROXX trivia game. Think you know everything there is to know about Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and the rest of the gang? Then you’ll have no problem with this quiz, I suppose *pushes up glasses, snorts*. Good luck, nerds.

