UPROXX Trivia: How Big Is Your Brain When It Comes To ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

It’s one of the biggest shows on television, with ratings only surpassed by the jocks of the NFL. The CBS smash hit The Big Bang Theory is the favorite sitcom of millions of Americans, so much that when it came time for the cast’s stars to renegotiate their contracts, it was incredibly obvious that Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco would become the highest paid actors on television. Even the lowest rated episode of the eighth season – “The Champagne Reflection” aired on November 20 and was watched by 19.91 million total viewers – had the kind of numbers that would have had rival network executives selling their souls to any devil that would listen.
Love it or hate it, The Big Bang Theory is today’s Friends, a pop culture juggernaut that will only stop when CBS and/or Chuck Lorre says so, and that’s why it’s the topic of this week’s UPROXX trivia game. Think you know everything there is to know about Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and the rest of the gang? Then you’ll have no problem with this quiz, I suppose *pushes up glasses, snorts*. Good luck, nerds.
This show is bad and you should feel bad. TBBT does not in any way represent nerd/ geek culture. Its a badly writing, badly acted piece of crap.
I see the irony here…
I should feel bad for what? For listening to readers who asked me to make a BBT trivia post? Oh god no, I’ve ruined the world. However shall I go on?
For degrading the WarmingGlow brand by pandering to those morons.
It was a line from Futurama. If you can’t even catch that reference then I have no idea how you’re writing for this site.
/prints and frames
You’d pretty much have to know enough to guess wrong on purpose to get 0%. There is less than a 1/3 of 1% chance of doing so randomly.
I think you just outed yourself.
Nah, it just lets you submit it without answering them, so you get a nice big zero.
I’d like to think that this is just an excuse to post all those pictures of Kaley Cuoco on that costume.
Agreed and not complaining.
10%
I am so ashamed
I’m BAZINGA percent! What do I win?
Meant to be my own post. Fuck you very much Uproxx.
i’m confused, did uproxx also get hacked by N. Korea?
give up haters, start watching this show. everyone else is. you don’t gain points by pretending to hate it. 40%er TBBT brain here.
You love this show and only got 40%? I’ve seen a grand total of 5 episodes and was able to guess enough right answers to get 45%
Trying to get them clicks in before the end of the month/year Uproxx? Pander much? Burnsy you should be ashamed of yourself.
And yet, here you are, clicking on the page AND commenting on it.
Who is worse? The people looking for page views or the people who give them page views only to complain they’re only looking for page views?
@DravenCage there are no good people here.
I should be ashamed of myself because I asked for trivia post requests and complied when people asked for BBT? Cool, guy.
The people looking for page views. Definitely.
Also, great grasp of the Internet there, fella.
I don’t know when you requested trivia topics, but if you got a bunch of bbt requests that’s another strong argument for a National Sarcasm Font
You should hang your head in shame today, Burnsy. No amount of money is worth sinking this low for. I thought you were cool, man.
People asked me to make a BBT trivia post so I did. Have a nice day.
Did Burnsy just bazinga us all, or is this real?
Pretty sure the answer is, “I am Groot.”
Did I just get Bonged by Jim and Derrick?
I took it really hoping it’d turn out like a Clickhole quiz or something. Instead I got 15%
“Writing about this show terrifies me.” – Burnsy 09.03.14 at 8:19 pm
It does. Took me a week to put this together because I was concerned I’d get something wrong.
Fair enough.
If I ever get picked up for thoughtcrime and sent to Room 101, I expect the room to contain nothing other than a Clockwork-Orange style chair rig and a television that shows nothing but reruns of The Big Bang Theory.
I’m pretty sure Sheldon has hugged Leonard. I don’t remember him ever hugging Wheaton, but I haven’t seen every episode.
I looked several times. He definitely hugged WW after he gave him the signed toy.
He definitely hugged Leonard as well. After the funeral when Sheldon is lying in bed. He interrupts Leonard mid sentence and hugs him.
@Burnsy: did you….watch every episode?
Hm, I’ll go back and look.
My apologies, you’re right, he hugged Leonard in Season 7.
I hope you aren’t taking this as a shot at you or uproxx or anything like the rest of the comments. I’m not trying to be a dick. Just wanted to bring it to your attention that there may have been a mistake somewhere.
25% I have never seen an episode of this show.
Why this article? Why? WHY?
TBBT is the godawfulest thing that ever godawfuled.
You can’t even use TBBT as an interrogation tool on a suspect, as whoever you’re interrogating would bite his own tongue off and bleed to death in a desperate attempt to escape this crap.
I couldn’t be more surprised this is here. With all the hate this shows gets from this site’s writers and commentors, this is the last thing I expected to see.
I agree, I really am disappointed. This site has really ripped the show and its viewers in the past, and now they are putting this quiz up like the Uproxx readership is full of big bang super fans? It’s either wildly inconsistent, or WILDLY clickbaity, and I’m not sure which is worse.
Yeah, I clicked and commented, but how else is a longtime loyal reader of Uproxx supposed to express disappointment in them for posting this garbage?
I asked for trivia requests and people said BBT. I’m not pandering. I’ve written about this show once or twice and hate dealing with the backlash, but I enjoy using this new trivia tool, so I took a request. Thanks for the outrage, though.
@burnsy no outrage, brah, just an observation. And before anybody asks, no, I am not Isaac fucking newton, but I play him on stage to sold out audiences. And by that I mean in my bedroom in front of my real ghostbusters action figures.
Well played, Burnsy.
Very well played, apparently.
I was asked to do a BBT trivia post by readers. You didn’t have to click on it or pay attention to it. I don’t care for the show but people do. Shock and horror, I did my job. Get the fuck over it.
They’re as good as I expected. Better even.
And fuck you. Full circle, douchebag.
I still love you, man.
This hatred towards Burnsy is totally misdirected, and yet the intense hatred towards Big Bang Theory is clean and rad and powerful. Honestly I’m torn.
Nah dude, you can’t suddenly view something rationally after waving your asshole banner.
@Vince Mancini There was literally zero chance the comments/response to this post wouldn’t be hilarious. So while Bazinga Nation makes my skin crawl, I’m grateful for this quiz.
@foremania You nailed it. The show is terrible, but its fans are hilarious. One of the few times it is recommended you skip the post and go straight to the comments.
Sorry for your sacrifice Burnsy
This list didn’t even know that Robin was a girl.
Who ‘requested’ this?! I want a list of names, Burnsy. And addresses.
Do they all go into hiding since there doesn’t seem to be one of them defending their show?
Maybe “they” requested BBT ironically…
They all live in Temecula.
I too demand names!
I don’t like the show, but all this bitching at Burnsy for writing the post (which you ARE NOT LEGALLY REQUIRED TO READ OR EVEN CLICK ON) is the most childish bullshit I’ve seen today.
Stay classy guys.
It is KIND of funny.
The internet – a classy place for classy people.
@Burnsy When did you guys start taking requests? Because I would like an Arrested Development quiz and a Joanie Loves Chachi.
All of you people screaming “CLICKBAIT!” and expressing outrage like Burnsy broke into your house and took a big, wet shit on your favorite pillow or something because he had the audacity to write a BBT trivia post need to get a goddamn life. Some readers requested it. And no one held a gun to your big, dopey heads and made you click on the post, dipshits. The supermarket near me that I buy steaks from also sells tofu. They stock it because there are people out there who want to consume tofu. Why the hell should I complain about it, even if I think it’s gross — they’re not forcing me to buy and eat tofu.
On a related note, what media entity doesn’t aspire to create things that people want to read/watch? Maybe consider going to one of those utopias instead of here? Because we who work here enjoy being able to eat and have shelter — which means creating things that people actually want to read — in exchange for the shit we provide to you FOR FREE. If you were forced to pay a subscription to read Uproxx, I’d of course be a little more sympathetic. But we don’t charge people to pay to read the site, so all of you “CLICKBAIT” people can fuck right off.
Finally, what this guy said…
We’re angry because people REQUESTED commentors to flip their collective shit.
@ayo There’s the door, pal…
The funny thing is it’s not really clickbait. It looks like it took a decent amount of time and effort and was EXACTLY what it was purported to be.
Now if the title was “Watch the BBT Cast Get Mauled By Chimps” and got this instead, I’d be sorely disappointed.
This trivia article is not click-bait.
However, there have been too many examples of actual click-bait here recently where the headline is an absurdly inaccurate representation of the actual story. That is disappointing.
@Whatitiz73 That’s a legit complaint. Most often it’s not intentional, just instances where a writer thinks something is “incredible” or “hysterical” that a reader does not feel the same way about. That said, it’s something we’re aware of and are trying to avoid.
Ragin Cajun bringin da noise AND da funk!
I like tofu.
@Baltimore Dan @ayo Do we offer more tofu? Yes. But that doesn’t mean we’ve cut back on the amount of steak we serve either. And again, if you don’t like it, if you believe the site has “changed for the worse” because we offer more things for more people, feel free to hit the bricks, pals.
@Baltimore Dan SEE YA.
I’ve got next week’s picked out already, but I’ll line up AD for the following week. I don’t remember enough Joanie, but I could give you a hell of a Charles in Charge trivia challenge.
Everyone in this thread:
To answer your previous question, I didn’t watch every episode. I’ve watched some of this show in the past to see what the big deal was and again to see if I was just being a cynical dick, and also a few times for writing purposes, but for this I just picked some episodes and watched them for ideas.
@Baked Potter: How about we take it to the table?
Someone must be made whole
I’m indifferent toward the show and liked the quiz because deep down i’m a tween girl but I LOVE the comments!. And how ’bout Burnsy getting in there and mixing it up? Magnificent.
If I’m wrong on something, I suck it up, apologize and make my corrections. But if people are talking shit about me just because they don’t like the topic, I’m not gonna sit here and let nameless shitweeds ruin some harmless fun.
I’m really enjoying it. May I request a Two and a Half Men quiz next? I want people to be consumed with their weird, weird anger.
@Burnsy Oh Burnsy, you know we all love you. It’s just some harmless bazingaing.
Please do a Two and a Half Men quiz. It will be hysterical
@Burnsy – well shit if you’re doing requests I have some Martin knowledge that could finally be put to some use.
Better off Ted trivia challenge!
best post/comments ever? maybe, maybe so.
@Verbal Kunt: Q.1 Is sexual harassment when you’re making out with a girl and a guy tickles your balls from behind?
So many strong taeks. I can’t stay away!
@Aunt Jemima That depends: Do you know that it’s a guy, or do you think it’s the girl you’re making out with?
A. Ignorance is bliss.
Stop by next week for the Mike & Molly Trivia Quiz!
It’s big fun for everyone!
@foremania
Oh, the possibilities everyone could come up:
“Are You Ready To Stand Up For Hilarity With The Mulaney Trivia Quiz?”
“Would You Object To The Bad Judge Trivia Quiz?”
“Is Your Heigl Knowledge High, Gal? It’s The State of Affairs Trivia Quiz!”
Should have just ignored the three people that requested this quiz.
“Are You One Of The Rocks Lena Dunham Picked Out Of Her Sister’s Vagina? Find Out With The ‘Girl’s’ Trivia Quiz!”
Burnsy, i’m not gonna attack you but I gotta ask: the readers of this site actually requested a Big Bang Theory quiz? A site where 90% of its readers hate that show with a vicious passion. I just find that hard to believe.
I am not sure if 90% of readers equates to 90% of commenters (or most frequent commenters).
Prolly confusing commenters with readers. Theres likely a whole lot more readers than there are those that express opinions that amount to snark and sever criticism in most cases. Not that I’m compaining, this is quite interesting. Just stay away from the racial oriented posts lol.
People come here for the community and that includes comments along with the articles themselves. Seeing how there is 100+ comments, would say this was a good addition to the community.
This article is the equivalent of Austin turning heel and joining Vince McMahon.
That’ s not a bad comparison.
14 year old me enjoys this comment immensely. I just can’t comprehend what is going on here. Is this your M.F.A. senior project Burnsy? Have you been dicknosing with James Franco lately?
I’m actually disappointed in the comments. Was hoping for more rabid fans and there are way too many whiney douches complaining about it.
@Baltimore Dan @Burnsy
I’m just surprised Rowles wasn’t involved in this somehow.