Would you like to buy a vowel? Well, Vanna White has left the building (for now). The keeper of the letters has reportedly been negotiating a raise, also reportedly her first pay bump in over 18 years, and she’s now reportedly being temporarily replaced (according to Puck via TV Line) by “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue. Those episodes will likely air in October.

White recently took time off after reportedly contracting COVID at the end of July, which has coincided with contract issues. After Pat Sajak announced he would step down as host at the end of the upcoming season, word surfaced that she apparently earned $3 million a season while Sajak was earning upwards of $15 million. How many vowels could you buy with that?

There have only been three other instances of White being absent from the series since starting in 1982. Once was in 1986 after the death of partner John Gibson, then again for two weeks in 1991 while White went on her honeymoon, then again the same year after getting sick. Nobody touches those fancy letter screens the way she does.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is adding another job to his already long LinkedIn profile and will host the game show after Sajak steps down next summer. Maybe that American Idol desk just isn’t as comfortable as it used to be.

