Four months ago, HBO’s phenomenal comedy Veep finally came to a close after seven seasons. And among the more hilarious (and heinous) things that occurred in the show’s last episode was Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her staff’s violent berating of the feckless Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) into becoming the vice president. Thanks to a new deleted scene posted on Twitter by the series’ showrunner, David Mandel, we now know what Ryan’s first day in office would have looked like. And, yeah, it’s exactly as bad as we all assumed it would be.

The short scene, which is embedded below from Mandel’s Twitter account, begins with Ryan and his half-sister/wife Beth Hennick (Emily Pendergast) deciphering the ins and outs of his new office. When his chief of staff, Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky) informs him that he will likely have to vote on a highway bill in the Senate to break an inevitable tie. “Vote? What the f*ck are you talking about?” he exclaims. The rest of the bit continues pretty much how these things usually do on Veep, especially where Jonah is concerned.

This is the #deletedscene of Jonah as #veep that would have played right before the last Oval Office scene in the #veepfinale. Loved the scene and @timothycsimons @empendergast & @AnnaChlumsky, but it slowed the ending down too much & delayed getting to Selina. Enjoy! @veephbo pic.twitter.com/JwaFfQTkex — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) September 10, 2019

On Twitter, Mandel explained that the scene “would have played right before the last Oval Office scene in the Veep finale. Loved the scene and Timothy Simons and Emily Pendergast and Anna Chlumsky, but it slowed the ending down too much and delayed getting to Selina.”

