All My Orgasms Have Come At Once: The 12 Best Lines From The Third Season Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Veep’

Almost lost in all the hype surround the fourth season premiere of Game of Thrones and the series premiere of Silicon Valley, the third season premiere of Veep, one of the best comedies in all of television, also arrived last night. It was a good one. As is often the case with season premieres, “Some New Beginnings” was heavy on the table setting. Vice President Meyers was in in a book tour on Iowa prepping her bid for the presidency, while the rest of the team was attending the wedding of Mike McClintock.
Naturally, the biggest news in months broke during Mike’s wedding — that Defense Secretary Maddox was resigning to seek the presidency — leading the team to scramble to process the news. In the midst of the chaos, Jonah leaked a photograph on his unauthorized blog, leading POTUS to push up the announcement that he’s not seeking reelection. The leak also cost Jonah his job (although, I would expect that they’ll find plenty of ways to keep him involved in the series). Meanwhile, Vice President Selina Meyer delivered a eulogy at a Senator’s funeral she was attending in an effort to find an experienced campaign manager to run her election campaign, meaning she’s overlooking both Dan and Amy, who were seeking the position.
As usual, however, the comedy in Veep is not in the situation, so much as it is in the writing. Here are the 12 best lines from the season premiere, and they are heavy on the Jonah.
I’m going to type this every week: I really want to watch Dan get his face caved in.
Seconded.
“This is so full of shit it has a colon in the middle of it.”
I did not get that. mind blown
Great start to the season, this and Silicon Valley may be the strongest hour of comedy on TV
I didn’t check in on Silicon Valley: I’m guess it was good?
I’m *guessing OR I* guess…. take whichever typo correction you want hahaha
@FalseIdolator it was awesome!
@AI I thought it was a tad slow on the uptick, but was enjoyable nonetheless. Laughed several times, and I see great episodic potential there, so I’ll tune back in. Would recommend, though.
are these actually lines from the show? you didn’t just like, take screencaps and then add random tweets you found from frat boys?
Actual lines, holmes.
This was one of Veep’s best episodes. It may also be one of the few where Selena ended up on a positive note.
I second this. I think in the past, the show’s been too mean-spirited for me to fully enjoy. Something was different this time around.
Also Selina’s handler was fucking hilarious in how dumb he was and it was great to see Jonah get his comeuppance after all the bullshit he spewed at the wedding.
@Mixhail That new handler guy was brilliant. “Selena won’t be able to come back and finish the signing. Remember that Senator I mentioned before? Well, his problems just got, wow, even bigger!”
Yeah it gets old when the team constantly gets beaten down every single episode. I like seeing people get crushed on the show, because they’re all terrible people but they need to mix it up more.
Loved it, though I’m sad to hear we are *not* done with FrankenJosh. I despise that little pisher.
Terrific episode – this list doesn’t even get all the good stuff, like when Mike told his bride “I’ve got a half inch for you…..” and she quickly replied “oh, don’t exaggerate”………that killed me.
Very tasteful choice for the banner pic, Dustin.
HBO really killed it last night. Silicon Valley was a lot better than I expected, and this was one of Veep’s finest half-hours.
The lines look so bizarre out of context. I love it. Looks like a third grader who just learned a few curses and now just makes ridiculous sentences with curse words (yet within the show they’re brilliant).
+ I think Dan to Jonas, “What are you doing here? You weren’t invited..unless you’re the worst man,” is worthy of an honorable mention.
Teleplay by Sean Gray & WILL SMITH!?!?
Awesome, and great choice of banner pic. JLD later said that chair fall wasn’t planned, so I can only imagine how much everyone was losing their shit on that take. Glad they were able to keep it in.
It’s good to see a wedding that was even more awkward than mine.
Great episode as usual but I wasn’t a big fan of fish smelling phone move.