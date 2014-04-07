All My Orgasms Have Come At Once: The 12 Best Lines From The Third Season Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Veep’

Almost lost in all the hype surround the fourth season premiere of Game of Thrones and the series premiere of Silicon Valley, the third season premiere of Veep, one of the best comedies in all of television, also arrived last night. It was a good one. As is often the case with season premieres, “Some New Beginnings” was heavy on the table setting. Vice President Meyers was in in a book tour on Iowa prepping her bid for the presidency, while the rest of the team was attending the wedding of Mike McClintock.

Naturally, the biggest news in months broke during Mike’s wedding — that Defense Secretary Maddox was resigning to seek the presidency — leading the team to scramble to process the news. In the midst of the chaos, Jonah leaked a photograph on his unauthorized blog, leading POTUS to push up the announcement that he’s not seeking reelection. The leak also cost Jonah his job (although, I would expect that they’ll find plenty of ways to keep him involved in the series). Meanwhile, Vice President Selina Meyer delivered a eulogy at a Senator’s funeral she was attending in an effort to find an experienced campaign manager to run her election campaign, meaning she’s overlooking both Dan and Amy, who were seeking the position.

As usual, however, the comedy in Veep is not in the situation, so much as it is in the writing. Here are the 12 best lines from the season premiere, and they are heavy on the Jonah.

