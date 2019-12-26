Hello and welcome to the Very Specific Television Awards of 2019. What a year. So much… stuff. So many… things. It’s all so much that it’s difficult to wrap your head around let alone discuss in any sort of logical way. Which is why we are not going to do that. No, instead, for the fourth year in a row, we are just going to hand out awards to some of the funniest and weirdest and most notable events of the television year.

Some ground rules:

There are no rules

This is my list

Make your own list if you have so many good ideas

Away we go.

Best Worst Haircut — Fleabag

Fleabag’s sister Claire showed up with this haircut in the show’s second season and promptly set the world on fire. Or, set my timeline on fire at least. So many screencaps, justifiably. She said the haircut made her look “like a pencil,” but I would argue it’s more of a parenthesis-zero-apostrophe situation. Here, like this — (0’

Either way, her misfortune is our treasure. Congrats.

Best Caption — Game of Thrones

There were a lot of problems with the final season of Game of Thrones. No one is arguing against that. There’s time to re-litigate all of it later if you want. For now, though, we must focus on this, an image of a horse on a battlefield that was captioned by some genius rascal at HBO with “neighs hoarsely.” Hoarsely! It’s so beautiful I could cry and it creates a tiny little soft spot in my heart for the entire season. Yes, the issues and the coffee cups and the genocidal turn by Daenerys and the screen so dark you couldn’t see the action. Of course. But also…

Neighs hoarsely. Come on.

Best Song — “Misbehavin’” from The Righteous Gemstones

This song has been stuck in my head on-and-off since the moment I heard it and I suspect it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. It’s so relentlessly catchy. And it features the best and most confusing line of the entire television year: “running through the house with a pickle in my mouth.” I had never once considered doing this but I also can’t argue with their position here. If I saw a child running through the house with a pickle in his mouth, I’d probably classify it as misbehaving, too.

Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Also Being a Good Song — “Holiday Party” from Documentary Now!

The “Co-op” episode of Documentary Now! was genius for about a dozen reasons and you should probably go watch or re-watch the whole thing to check my math on that, even though my math is correct. My favorite was this little number, “Holiday Party,” if only because the twist at the end of the first verse had me howling. The delivery of it. So theatrical and silly and perfect. Slip it into your Christmas party playlists. Have some fun.

Best Dance — Noho Hank from Barry

No contest.

Best Series of Cameos — What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is a blast of a show, as weird and strange and funny as you could possibly hope for. This was never more true than in “The Trial,” an episode in which the main vampires faced justice from a tribunal of other fictional vampires from film and television. I did a double-take at seeing Tilda Swinton but I was outright cackling once Wesley Snipes Skyped in as Blade. I love a good Blade-related twist. It’s one of the many reasons I loved Detroiters.

Most GIFable Actor or Actress — Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti is the King of GIFs. I’m sorry if you disagree but you are wrong. There he is on Lodge 49 competing in a dumpling eating contest in Mexico, and here he is on Billions…

… doing some incredible phone business while setting up some sort of duplicitous action. I really like this one. I think it’s the little bounce he does in the middle while switching phones. Or maybe it’s just… all of it? I will continue to think about this or maybe just keep watching this GIF a lot. One or the other.

Most Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Squelching — Stranger Things

A NEW CAPTION WRITER AT NETFLIX: Hey, what do we put for the sound in this scene?

LARRY THE VETERAN CAPTION WRITER WHO HAS SEEN EVERYTHING: [eating a sandwich] Definitely a squelch.

A NEW CAPTION WRITER AT NETFLIX: … Again? I feel like we have a lot of squelches in here…

LARRY THE VETERAN CAPTION WRITER WHO HAS SEEN EVERYTHING: [still chewing] Listen, kid. They do a squelch, we write squelch. That’s the game.

Best Payoff — Ballers

One of my favorite weird facts about television over the last few years is that Elizabeth Warren was a superfan of Ballers, the Football Entourage show starring The Rock. She loved Ballers so much. So much. She loved Ballers so much that she wrote about loving it in the introduction to her book, This Fight Is Our Fight. On the first page. This is real.