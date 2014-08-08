Victoria Jackson Has Lost In Her Crazypants Bid To Be Elected To Local Office In Tennessee

Victoria Jackson, whose gradual move into crazytown (and not the comparably fun, rap-metal one) I wrote about at length last Friday, has sadly lost her bid for a spot on the Williamson County Commissioner board. She had just announced her campaign back in February.
The Tennessean writes:
Jackson received 632 votes, losing out to Judy Lynch Herbert, with 1,422 votes, and Betsy Hester, with 1,380 votes. There were also nine write-in votes. The County Commission has 12 districts with two commissioners in each district.
Hester is a District 2 incumbent. Herbert had been a District 3 commission, but because of the new district map, is now in District 2.
Can you believe she lost to two broads who have never even met Lorne Michaels or smelled Dennis Miller’s farts? What’s the world coming to when F-list celebrity can’t even dethrone a couple of uppity backwoods county commissioners. Well for what it’s worth Victoria, I would have voted for you. Well, not for the commissioner of where I live because you’re f*cking crazy, but if I could have somehow voted in the Williamson County Commissioner primaries, you would have totally gotten my vote.
Oh well. We’ll always have you, Victoria Jackson’s crazy campaign video:
I can’t wait to hear how this is Obama’s fault.
And we all know who we have to thank for that.
(Hint: it’s Obama.)
You know, I meant that sarcastically, before remembering that Sam Brownback blamed the votes against him on anger with Obama.
[www.kshb.com]
That’s right, Sam. You’re on the far, far right, and a large portion of Kansas Republicans in a Republican-only primary voted against you because they hate Obama. Not you. Obama.
Two thoughts here:
1. Around 3500 people voted. I wonder how many eligible voters there are in her district? It’s unfathomable that in 2014 so few people vote in any election that completely batshit crazy people have legitimate shots at positions of decision-making power.
2. Seeing VJ’s commercial reminds me of the retarded kid in high school that everybody is encouraged to treat super-nicely, giving them unrealistic expectations of how the world really works.
It’s supposedly one of the wealthiest counties in the country, 91.55% white, and most residents are registered Republicans, so I’d wager a guess rich white conservatives don’t really give a fuck.
1) Welcome to the US House of Representatives.
Six hundred and thirty two. Good grief.
I don’t suggest ever recommending someone commit suicide.
But if I was super duper ultra nutty conservative politically….and I was running for office in Tennessee….and I had name-recognition on my side…..AND I finished THIRD….
I would probably either completely change all my political positions, or kill myself.
And I don’t want her supporting any of my political opinions. So I really have no choice but to suggest the other route is a better option.
Bad news for faction Jackson.
On a related note, good news for everyone else in the world.
Don’t worry, VJ, I’m sure the Sarah Palin Channel is hiring.
There’s just no place in politics today for a ukelele-playing conservative woman. A shame, really.
Also, I moved to Crazy Town after those prudes at Lazy Town said I made “inappropriate remarks” about Stephanie and made me get out.