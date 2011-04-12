Video: Olivia Wilde Knees Damon Lindelof in the Groin on ‘House’

Last night marked the return of Olivia Wilde to “House” as dangerous mysterious beautiful bisexual genius doctor Thirteen — easily one of the most realistic TV characters ever created. And as you can see in the video below, one of her scenes last night involved her showing up at the house of “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof and kneeing him in the groin. Strangely, I found myself jealous of both of them.

Now, I didn’t see the episode, but I choose to believe that Lindelof was appearing as himself, and not playing a character. I like the idea of Thirteen being on a rampage because of the way “Lost” ended. “All right, we’re settled up for the purgatory thing. Now let’s go to Michael Bay’s house — he still owes me twelve dollars for Transformers 2.”

