Video: Olivia Wilde Knees Damon Lindelof in the Groin on ‘House’

Last night marked the return of Olivia Wilde to “House” as dangerous mysterious beautiful bisexual genius doctor Thirteen — easily one of the most realistic TV characters ever created. And as you can see in the video below, one of her scenes last night involved her showing up at the house of “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof and kneeing him in the groin. Strangely, I found myself jealous of both of them.
Now, I didn’t see the episode, but I choose to believe that Lindelof was appearing as himself, and not playing a character. I like the idea of Thirteen being on a rampage because of the way “Lost” ended. “All right, we’re settled up for the purgatory thing. Now let’s go to Michael Bay’s house — he still owes me twelve dollars for Transformers 2.”
[via TV Tattle]
I prefer Amber Tamblyn getting spanked in Normal Adolescent Behavior. Call me crazy, but I like to be the dominant in my pretend BDSM relationship.
If any part of Olivia Wilde touched my groin I would fall to my knees and praise God, or possibly cry tears because of the pain.
After the kick in the groin, Thirteen yelled into his ear “Don’t tell me what I can’t do!”
I wish he vomited post-nutshot like in Vince’s mashup from the Cohen Bros. classic scene of Dan Hedaya in Blood Simple.
I think I would probably pay a lot of money to get kneed in the groin by olivia wilde, she has to tuch et to knee et amirite?!
In a horrible act of synergy, my brain has decided to speculate on what uniting Olivia Wilde’s reappearance and this nightmare-fueled concept would look like. Set boners to “scared turtle”.
I’d knee him in the groin for creating Ana Lucia. SO ANNOYING.
Don’t care what he did for serialized storytelling and the expansion of tv media to all forms of social interaction. Bro, the earrings have got to go.
Comparing Damon Lindelof with Michael Bay is something a hack would do.