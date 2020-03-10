If you write about entertainment for a living, you’re bombarded with dozens of press releases every day. Most of them are not worth even opening, like, to use a recent example, the trailer for a horror movie named after a Cyndi Lauper song (I take it back, that sounds great). Every so often, however, you can’t open the email fast enough.

“HBO Max Greenlights Mark Wahlberg’s 8-Episode Documentary Series Wahl Street“

Is this my eighth favorite Adam Sandler movie? Because CLICK.

HBO Max announced today an 8-episode series order for WAHL STREET, a new premium documentary series that offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses. Along the way, viewers will learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons, while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Mark Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.

I have so many questions — do Mark Wahlberg’s personal “failures” include not stopping 9/11? How much of the series will be dedicated to his 2:30 a.m. workouts? Will Turtle appear in the season premiere or season finale? — but mostly, I’m delighted. There is too much TV, but as long as there’s a show called Wahl Street, everything is going to be just fine.

Wahl Street does not have a premiere date, but HBO Max launches in May.