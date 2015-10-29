The Walking Lulz: The Internet’s Best Memes And GIFs From The ‘Walking Dead’ Episode 3

If you’re like me, it’s taken you a little while to get over that thing that happened in the last Walking Dead episode. But after a couple days of crying and a textbook run through the five stages of grief, the show must go on. The Walking Lulz is back with all the best memes and gifs from this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. You guys managed to bring the funny to a terrible, sad, situation, and for that I salute you. Let’s do this:
If these were the best ones, I’d hate to see the worst. Yeesh…
Only decent ones were the Chinese/Korean one, and the Jon Snow one….
maaaan, you showed them, huh fam?
I know a few of those words, but whatever you’re speaking, it ain’t English…
@Cocksteady Idunno, I thought the “Having RV trouble?” one was pretty damn funny.
@JamesonGBrown I too enjoyed that one since I had to scroll before I saw Dale so it looked like he popped his head in out of nowhere.
so you understand yeeeesh? but huh and fam u dont understand?
gotcha.
ya know when glenn was (spoiler alert) dying, i kept thinking how is he still alive and screaming while theyre eating his guts, he seemed to stay alive for a long time while what appears to be his chest cavity was being ripped wide open and his guts being chewed up.
is that even possible?