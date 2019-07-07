AMC

Last week, Robert Kirkman abruptly released the final issue, #193, of The Walking Dead comics. The way the comics ended, however, wasn’t nearly as much as a surprise as Kirkman’s decision to end the comic series after 16 years. Granted, it wasn’t a complete surprise. After Rick died in the comics, I wrote that the endgame might be in the works:

Robert Kirkman is setting up the endgame for the comics — and potentially, the television series. It seems almost unimaginable for The Walking Dead, which began publishing issues in 2003, to finally end its run, but it’s not out of the question. Robert Kirkman has other projects in development (including an Invincible TV series for Amazon, which will also be turned into a separate movie by Seth Rogen), and after 191 issues, the death of Rick and Carl on the television series (plus the imminent departure of Michonne), maybe Kirkman is preparing to finally bring the comic series to an end with, perhaps, Issue 200. Maybe killing off Rick is the first step toward doing so?

Granted, I didn’t think that Kirkman would pull the trigger that fast. As it turns out, however, Kirkman has been working toward that ending for years. As he stated in his final letter, he’s known how the series would end as far back as 2013, and he knew back in 2015 that he only had enough story or so left for about 50 issues. He had worked out the entire rest of the story — the Whisperers and The Commonwealth arcs — and he realized that it wouldn’t bring him anywhere near the 300 issues he had originally hoped to write.