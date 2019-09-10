‘Walking Dead’ Fans Noticed Something Depressing About This Piece Of Merchandise

The Walking Dead is, I’d argue, one of the most successful shows in TV history, with huge ratings; one, soon-to-be two spinoffs; theatrically-released movies; Golden Globe nominations; a popular video game series; an attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood; and countless merchandise. One such piece of swag is the “Walking Dead Board Game,” where players are invited to “fight your way through zombie-infested Atlanta with your fellow survivors.” The then-survivors include Shane, Rick, Lori, and Glenn, all of whom are either dead or no longer on the show. In fact, as pointed out by a Reddit user, everyone on the cover of the game — the four already listed, plus Amy (who made it all of five episodes before getting turned into a Walker), Carl, Dale, and Andrea — is gone.

(You can see the cover here.)

It’s weird to remember a time before Daryl was on every piece of Walking Dead merchandise. Anyway, knowing what we know now in season 10 (which premieres in October), the game description reads as depressing, bordering on tormenting:

Take on the role of Rick, Andrea, or one of the other hapless survivors and scrounge for sweet weapons like a Shotgun or Crossbow. Keep your eyes open for new allies, but watch your back! When supplies start running low, it’s every man for himself. If you can make it back to camp with enough gear to defend yourself and those you still care for, you win.

There are no winners, just dead (“hapless”) former-survivors. And Rick.

(Via Reddit)