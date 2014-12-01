Here’s The Mayhem From ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale In GIFs

This has been a pretty exciting half season of The Walking Dead, and with the stakes rising, we’re to the point where a big death was bound to occur. And so it’s come to this:
Heartbreaking.
Due to technical difficulties, I’ll just leave this here
Also this.
All of the feels. I think I would have been ok, but Daryl and Rick tears?! It was dusty in here.
Maggie’s reaction is totally undeserved, when Michonne told her Beth was alive I was expecting Maggie to say “Who?”
I thought this was the best possible outcome. Dead weight cut loose.
We never have to listen to her tell anyone “I don’t cry anymore”, listen to another song, or listen to her tell her captors she is definitely going to escape again. Awesome!
@Whatitiz73 No more Beth songs is the single greatest thing about her “martyrdom” as Rowles put it.
@W.T. Fudge +1
Not Beth! She was the hot one!
The hottest one that isn’t already being plowed by some other dude on the show.
What is it with Maximiliano Hernandez getting hit by cars? First Cap 2, now this.
I’d probably feel sad about all this if I actually cared about Beth.
This was very very terrible. Really really really bad episode and beth’s death made no sense. They would have been better off not killing anyone.
Beth was the worst and they had to kill someone.
@Whatitiz73 Nah, technically the Priest, Eugene, Tyrese, Judith, Sasha, Maggie so yeah theres them
Can’t kill Gabriel, Tyrese or Sasha because everyone would complain about the black characters being killed.
Can’t kill Judith because that is too dark and people will apparently riot.
Can’t kill Maggie because of eye candy.
Can’t kill Eugene because apparently he has something important to due in the story.
Beth was the easy choice.
do*
Judith should never have lived. Shitty sack of fucking potatoes.
If I gathered from the clues dropped for the second half of the season, Beth does not figure in that storyline so this should not have been a surprise.
That GIF of Beth’s death really cheapens it. Entry wound at the forehead, but she’s holding the gun where it should have come up from underneath.
Bullets don’t always exit in a straight line.
That’s not an entry wound, it’s one of the cuts on her head.
Or a blood splatter.
This is porn to me
Anyone else think that bald cop was Kurt Angle for a second?
Absolutely. Now that they’ve got most the The Wire alumni in, it’s about time to bring in ex-pro-wrestlers. Edge, Kurt Angle, all of TNA.
Yes, I did.
God that was stupid, why the fuck would Beth try to stab that cop lady with blunt scissors when she just saw the cop lady almost beat the fuck out of some dude twice her size.
Because there’s 100 other people in the room, all with guns?
How did that work out for her?
TIME TO RANDOMLY STAB LADY AND ENCIT RIOT THAT WILL KILL ME AND EVERYONE I KNOW-Beth
Dumbest thing I have ever seen on this show, and that is saying a lot.
Dumbest move in the series I would say. The time to do it was when she killed Constable Creepy in the elevator lobby.
I’m still waiting for the episode when Michonne’s katana realizes that it’s been too dull to cut anyone for months.
She sharpens it on Ricks beard daily
aside from rick killing other bob like a bad ass this episode was a bore. michonne and CORALLL should have let that preacher die, and beth’s death felt just like sophia’s. they spend half a season or whatever looking for her and she just ends up dead. they should have killed maggie right as she and beth saw each other, that would have been good.
Yeah, this episode was crap especially compared to the premiere.
Fuckging Maggie can suck a back of walker dicks.
aka rotter dicks
The angle Beth stabbed her should show the scicors at a angle going up, Not down. AND she woulda been stabbed in the stomach or the tits. Also if that bullet went through Dawns head Noah would be dead too.
What is it with shows doing hostage exchanges this year? Boardwalk, Homeland now TWD. (Homeland did it best).
Eurgh this episode… where to begin. Of course they kill off Beth just as soon as she becomes a somewhat useful character.
The way she died made no damn sense. I get that they tried to show it was a confusing fuck up of a hostage exchange but why the fuck did Beth stab Dawn with a pair of scissors? Why? Just why. I want to see the page in the script where it says “Beth stabs Dawn with a pair of scissors” and I want to know why the writer – a paid professional – wrote that.
One of the better things in this episode was Dawn actually – I felt sorry for her by the end. It showed her to be a ruthless pragmatist – not all that different from Rick. I felt worse about Dawn dying than I did about Beth.
How good of Maggie to suddenly remember she has a sister just in time to dramatically mourn her tragic death.
The moment Beth gets shot how do the rest of the people in Rick’s gang not all open fire. I mean, the cops had their guns holstered but Tyrese and Sasha had rifles at low-ready. That whole scene should of ended in a blood bath.
Absolutely, all of a sudden everybody pussies out and decides “well that’s enough killing for one day!”. Goddamn that kills me. All the missed opportunities for mass violence are really aggravating.
The best part was once again…Morgan. We have these unkillable wooden characters that are repeating the same cycle of meeting people and destroying their shit, once useless characters gaining the ability to pull off incredible feats just for the fuck of it, and the only characters killed are even more wooden and forgettable than the core characters. It’s nice to see Morgan following the group. Let’s see how Morgan gets Gimple’d.
#whereisMorgan
So…can anyone explain how the hell Beth got shot? I’m still confused. Did the lady she stabbed (still don’t even know her name) shoot her? Was it some sort of misfire? Did someone else shoot her? The lady even said “It wasn’t me”.
Also, I really don’t care that she’s gone. Leaving out the fact that she was at least smart enough to know that her actions could’ve gotten all her friends killed (a VERY selfish and stupid move on her part), her character really didn’t have anywhere to go. As well as we saw so little of her this season that I’d had already moved on without her.
Yeah she shot her. You can see the gun in her hand in the shot of beths body falling
And CORAL never got a chance to tap that
