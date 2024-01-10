Rick Grimes left The Walking Dead in Season 9, Episode 5, but it feels much longer than 5-6 real-time years ago since he tied his record for “worst horse ride” in the franchise, doesn’t it? Our real-life world feels almost as chaotic as one with walker hordes and killer nuns, after all, so let’s just say that it’s been a long time, and viewers will finally be able to see Rick’s boots onscreen once more in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

This isn’t happening in a movie as originally planned but, even better, in a full-on spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Guirira as Rick and Michonne. She went looking for her missing husband as well, and she’s evidently found him from the looks of the above trailer. And how is Rick doing after life in the CRM? Not so fantastic! Janis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), who is the reason that he ended up there in the first place, is also still kicking in this trailer, but Rick seems like he’s barely keeping a lid on being unhinged while in custody and otherwise starting to let his fury fly.

And boy this show is not shying away from teasing the possibility of Rick losing his hand in the promotional material for this show, since we received another look at that glove. Let’s do the synopsis thing:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Wait for the end of the trailer. Yep, there it is.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live debuts on February 25.