‘Walking Dead’ Renewed for Third Season

10.25.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

In a move that should come as no surprise, AMC has renewed “The Walking Dead” for a third season — and they managed to do it without engaging in a prolonged dispute or firing the showrunner. Good for them!

More than 7 million people watched the season 2 premiere, and nearly 5 million of those were in the adults 18-49 demographic, both enormous numbers for a scripted basic cable drama. The second episode averaged 6.7 million viewers for its first airing, with more than 4.5 million 18-49 viewers. [HitFix]

When I went to the “Walking Dead” panel with comic creator Robert Kirkman last Friday, he was coy about the possibility of a third season, but everyone in the audience was like, “Yeah right, like it won’t happen.” This is just the smart, obvious thing to do. Like adding dinosaurs to the show.

