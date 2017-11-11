The Best ‘The Walking Dead’ Theories About Baby Grace

AMC

Two weeks ago, in the season’s second episode of The Walking Dead, Rick stumbled upon a baby named Grace inside of a Savior compound. Last week, Rick handed the baby over to Aaron — who had just lost his boyfriend, Eric — and Aaron took the baby back to The Hilltop. Though the baby has had only two scenes this season, she has inspired a lot of speculation and numerous theories.

Here’s a brief rundown of the leading theories.

The Straightforward Theory

Maybe the baby only existed to serve the plot. The theme all season long as been “Us or Them,” and characters like Daryl and Morgan have completely bought into it: All Saviors must die. At the other end of the spectrum is Jesus, who ultimately believes that a peace must be brokered between the two sides once Negan is killed. Rick may have been leaning toward the Daryl side of things, but baby Grace helped push him over to the other side of the line: He sees why men like Morales might think of Rick’s camp as “monsters,” or as no better than Negan and the Saviors. The Saviors are human, too; they are just trying to survive and bring children into the world. This might explain why Rick utters, “May my mercy prevail over my wrath” in the pilot episode.