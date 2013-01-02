The Trailer For The February Premiere Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Features An Acceptable Amount Of Zombie Killing

The Walking Dead just ended like 20 minutes ago, but because (a) this is the way TV works now, and (b) no fair and just society should force its members to wait more than 60 days between depictions of brutal zombie killings, AMC has already released the trailer for the February premiere of the show. What do we learn from the trailer, you ask? Well, not a whole lot. That the point of a trailer, I guess. But we do see a zombie get his head sliced in half with a giant goddamn sword, so, you know, there’s that. It’s the only zombie killing I counted in the whole 35 second runtime, but sometimes one is enough. As a wise man once said, stop being greedy.

The trailer and a short clip from the season premiere are after the jump. Yep, that settles it. I’m back in zombie-killing mode. COME AT ME, YOU MONSTERS. (NOTE: Please do not come at me.)

via Vulture