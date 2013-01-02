The Trailer For The February Premiere Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Features An Acceptable Amount Of Zombie Killing

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Editor-at-Large
01.02.13 10 Comments

The Walking Dead just ended like 20 minutes ago, but because (a) this is the way TV works now, and (b) no fair and just society should force its members to wait more than 60 days between depictions of brutal zombie killings, AMC has already released the trailer for the February premiere of the show. What do we learn from the trailer, you ask? Well, not a whole lot. That the point of a trailer, I guess. But we do see a zombie get his head sliced in half with a giant goddamn sword, so, you know, there’s that. It’s the only zombie killing I counted in the whole 35 second runtime, but sometimes one is enough. As a wise man once said, stop being greedy.

The trailer and a short clip from the season premiere are after the jump. Yep, that settles it. I’m back in zombie-killing mode. COME AT ME, YOU MONSTERS. (NOTE: Please do not come at me.)

via Vulture

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 15 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP