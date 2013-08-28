‘The Walking Dead’s’ David Morrissey Has Been Cast As The Lead In AMC’s ‘Line Of Sight,’ So…

David Morrissey has been cast as the lead in the new AMC pilot Line of Sight, which brings up two relatively important questions. First, what is Line of Sight?
Line of Sight centers on a National Transportation Safety Board investigator who survives a mysterious plane crash. Brotherhood’s Blake Masters will write and serve as executive producer.
Morrissey will play Lewis Bernt, the investigator who survives the crash and begins an emotional journey to discover the cause of the accident. [THR]
And second, uuuuhhhhhhhhhhh doesn’t he already have a pretty big job, playing The Governor on The Walking Dead? I mean, yes, the network says he’ll be pulling double duty in Season 4, but does this mean…
This would mark the second time that a casting could potentially predict the future for a character on the top-rated drama. Word leaked during season two of the The Walking Dead that star Jon Bernthal (Shane) had landed the lead role in TNT’s Frank Darabont drama pilot, Mob City. The character ultimately perished in the second season finale and TNT confirmed his casting the following day before picking up the drama to series.
These kinds of stories are incredibly fun for me, because they have the potential to get me yelled at by both (a) spoiler-phobic TV viewers who are livid at me for giving away an upcoming plot point*, AND (b) smug source material readers who are disgusted with me for not knowing what happens to a character in a comic book I’ve never read**. It’s not every day I can upset both of those groups in a single post. You can’t imagine how happy I am right now.
*I don’t mean YOU. I’m talking about those OTHER TV viewers.
**I don’t mean YOU. I’m talking about those OTHER book/comic readers.
Outside of the two lead performances, Brotherhood was dogshit.
But without the governor, who will be our cartoon bad guy?
Don’t worry, there are far better villains coming in the future. Just wait till the hunters arrive…
Crossover episode!
Soooo I mean, the Governor wasnt a huge time filler.He would probably have ample time to pull double duty. Hopefully.
*SPOILERS*
So, from the teaser, i’m guessing that they are taking the Governor and giving him the serial killer storyline from the comics. Somebody is hiding in the prison, and it’s almost definitely him. Guess some kids are gonna get beheaded this season.
I only wish he would have been tortured by Michone like in the comics. That was some gruesome imagery.
@poonTASTIC I especially enjoyed the bit where Michonne took the spoon out of his ass and dug out his eye with it. I’m surprised he didn’t get a horrible infection.
*i don’t read the comics*
i was surprised The Governor survived the finale, so it’s not really a shock or a big deal to me to have his probable season 4 death spoiled for me. i find the character as it’s presented in the show incredibly bland and uncharismatic so the sooner he’s gone the better.
this also means i’m already out on his other show, because Morrissey is far from impressive on TWD.
Also, Brotherhood was incredibly underrated.
I agree with you as he was under utilized and made to look like a suck because he should have been a way more awesome character but they blew it. I partially blame Andrea for that.
I don’t think they did a good casting job for him. He’s way more mental in the comic and looks nothing of the actor.
Does that premise remind anyone of Unbreakable?
He would’ve been a good batman.
I told my husband the news, and he said, “How’s he going to be in a show called Line of Sight? He’s only got one eye!”
Acting!
+1 for Shadowtag
It’s cool that LOST is coming back on TV though.
What’s the big deal, he should have died at the end of season one! If you read th… Oh, um – fine.
HOW ABOUT A SPOI… ugh, you covered that too. Well..
Danger is a stupid name!