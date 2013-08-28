‘The Walking Dead’s’ David Morrissey Has Been Cast As The Lead In AMC’s ‘Line Of Sight,’ So…

David Morrissey has been cast as the lead in the new AMC pilot Line of Sight, which brings up two relatively important questions. First, what is Line of Sight?

Line of Sight centers on a National Transportation Safety Board investigator who survives a mysterious plane crash. Brotherhood’s Blake Masters will write and serve as executive producer. Morrissey will play Lewis Bernt, the investigator who survives the crash and begins an emotional journey to discover the cause of the accident. [THR]

And second, uuuuhhhhhhhhhhh doesn’t he already have a pretty big job, playing The Governor on The Walking Dead? I mean, yes, the network says he’ll be pulling double duty in Season 4, but does this mean…

This would mark the second time that a casting could potentially predict the future for a character on the top-rated drama. Word leaked during season two of the The Walking Dead that star Jon Bernthal (Shane) had landed the lead role in TNT’s Frank Darabont drama pilot, Mob City. The character ultimately perished in the second season finale and TNT confirmed his casting the following day before picking up the drama to series.

These kinds of stories are incredibly fun for me, because they have the potential to get me yelled at by both (a) spoiler-phobic TV viewers who are livid at me for giving away an upcoming plot point*, AND (b) smug source material readers who are disgusted with me for not knowing what happens to a character in a comic book I’ve never read**. It’s not every day I can upset both of those groups in a single post. You can’t imagine how happy I am right now.

*I don’t mean YOU. I’m talking about those OTHER TV viewers.

**I don’t mean YOU. I’m talking about those OTHER book/comic readers.