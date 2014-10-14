The Walking Lulz: The Internet’s Funniest Reactions To ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere

#.LOL #The Walking Dead
Editorial Director
10.14.14 16 Comments

We’ve GIF’d and we’ve discussed that pretty damn great Walking Dead season five premiere, and now it’s time for the best laughs the internet has to offer. There was a lot going on and a lot to choose from this week, but of course Carol has been the primary focus — because DAMN CAROL — so let’s get to those and then the best that r/TheWalkingDead has to offer so far.

Do yourself a favor and make it to the end. But first…

twd-lulz-carolohshittwd-lulz-realmvptwd-lulz-caroldiestwd-lulz-scumbagamctwd-lulz-hipstertwd-lulz-stuffthingsbagtwd-lulz-boxtwd-lulz-tyresehulktwd-lulz-redeemtwd-lulz-zombiethingstwd-lulz-glennsguntwd-lulz-kanyetwd-lulz-conan-talkingdead

