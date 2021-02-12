(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

The first few weeks of WandaVision laid plenty of HYDRA-related easter eggs to remind everyone Wanda Maximoff’s traumatic past. We’ve since received confirmation that this past is precisely why Wanda has manipulated the reality of Westview to fashion a happy, sitcom-y world where everything is perfect, including Vision being alive. She’s apparently reanimated him into a Zombie-vision-popsicle, and the town’s residents are pushed into personalities that are not their own. We’re not sure if this includes Agnes, or whether she’s truly Agatha Harkness, a sorceress from the comics who helped Wanda come into her powers while training with HYDRA.

The biggest issue of this week’s episode, though, is whatever the hell is going on with Pietro. Much to Marvel fans’ delight, Kevin Feige used Wanda’s brother as the perfect reason to thread the MCU and Fox superhero universes together. As such, Aaron Taylor Johnson is no longer playing the Age of Ultron version of Pietro (RIP). Instead, the character has been “recast,” and we’ve got Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver/Peter in the X-Men movies.

This week, we learn that Pietro is… not exactly Pietro. He doesn’t seem like Peter either, although the title cards from this episode (which plays like a Malcolm in the Middle homage) try to tell us that nothing is amiss, and he’s definitely Pietro.

Yeah, this ain’t Pietro. In fact, it kind-of feels like he’s secretly Mephisto (the MCU’s vision of the Devil), which throws a wrench into hopes that Agnes Husband is really Mephisto (and that he’ll be played by Al Pacino). Pietro is acting very strange, kind of cool-uncle-y, but also referred to as a “man child,” and at the end of the episode, his hair looks like devil-horns.

Fans on Twitter seem to agree that while Evan Peters is doing an amazing job at whomever he’s portraying, Pietro is definitely not himself, and he’s not Peter, even though he’s technically Quicksilvering all over the place. He appears to be pushing Wanda to go further with her powers to control the town, he’s digging for information, and at one point, he also goes zombie-like (perhaps a nod to Pietro being dead, or it this could be an even more sinister thing, pointing toward true evil… is he the Devil?).

