The New ‘WandaVision’ Episode Is Making People Think Of Elizabeth Olsen’s Super-Famous Sisters

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made made their on-screen debut when they were nine months old as Michelle Tanner on Full House. Their sister, Elizabeth, waited until she was all of four years old before appearing in the twins’ TV movie, How the West Was Fun. What a slacker. The WandaVision actress later showed up in The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley series and had an uncredited role on Full House, but most of her memories of the charmingly-corny ABC sitcom involve being off-camera. “It was insanity,” Olsen told Entertainment Weekly about filming WandaVision in front of a live studio audience. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”

This week’s best-yet episode of WandaVision, “On a Very Special Episode…”, isn’t a direct spoof of Full House (it’s more Family Ties and Growing Pains than anything else), but with the debut of Wanda and Vision’s twins, it still made people think of Mary-Kate and Ashley, and how odd it must have been for Elizabeth to essentially recreate her childhood. There are also a number of people who are only just finding out that Elizabeth is related to Mary-Kate and Ashley (the last name is a giveaway). They need a crash course in Olsen family history, beginning with a double feature of Double, Double, Toil, and Trouble and Martha Marcy May Marlene. They’re basically the same movie.

