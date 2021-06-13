The Disney+ cycle of Marvel limited series has moved on from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Loki, with new episodes following the trickster god coming out on Wednesdays over the next few weeks. But fans of the MCU are still buzzing about WandaVision, and we’re starting to learn more about how secretive things were in the show’s casting process.

In fact, one pivotal actor in the show’s limited run essentially had no idea what she was auditioning for. Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau and helped set the stage for various other parts of the MCU in the process, apparently had little context and “no clue” what the connection was between the scenes she used in her audition.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parris talked about a number of things, including her great stretch as Dawn on Mad Men. But the main part of the interview was about WandaVision, and she the way she describes it, landing the part sounds… confusing. When asked about the audition, she revealed that she didn’t know very much at all. Mild spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the show.

I knew it was Marvel, but that’s about it. I didn’t know the context, just the sides for what I now know was the scene between Monica, as Geraldine, and Wanda [Elizabeth Olsen], when Wanda’s water breaks and that stork was walking around, and the scene where Monica wakes up from the blip. Imagine being given those two scenes and told it’s the same character! I had no clue. So, I had to play broad sitcom and drama.

It’s funny to imagine those very different characters being in the same universe, but given that she took part in both realities during WandaVision, it’s no surprise that Parris was able to handle the casting process. And with Rambeau teased as having a big future in the MCU, it’s likely we’ll see a lot more of her in the future.

[via Hollywood Reporter]