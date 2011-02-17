War Profiteering Comes to Reality TV

Lifetime is developing a new reality show in which military families will be surprised by reunions with their deployed loved ones. It will be hosted by someone who was on “American Idol,” because why on Earth would Lifetime do something like give the job to some stupid veteran who once had to leave his or her family?
Coming Home will feature U.S. soldiers reuniting with loved ones after serving long tours of duty. The show will be paired with Lifetime’s hit drama Army Wives.
Former American Idol Top 12 finalist Matt Rogers will host the program’s 13 hour-long episodes, which will each show five reunions between members of the armed forces and their families. [Inside TV]
There’s no doubt that the subject matter is deeply emotional (see video below), and of course it’s good to make the American populace feel a genuine connection to the military that goes beyond putting a yellow ribbon sticker on their cars. But I’m not particularly thrilled with the notion of war being in any way romanticized. I get the feeling that this is going to be a shallow, sappy music-filled montage of touching moments, with little acknowledgment of the difficulties that military families endure after a service member returns home — and even less acknowledgement of the soldiers and Marines who come home in body bags.
But hey, perhaps I’m being too quick to judge. I mean, it IS Lifetime. They’ve been making movies about rape and abusive husbands for years, maybe this’ll be gritty as hell.
Meredith Baxter-Birney gets beaten with a rod, in a Lifetime original, “Rod.”
Well said.
What is that, your first day?
Soldiers is capitalized also, Devil Dog.
HOPEFULLY they’ll bring attention to charites like Wounded Warriors and do some REAL good, instead of fattening their wallets so they can greenlight shows like Midget Pest Control Addictions.
Perhaps animal planet will cash in the same way.
I’m sure Matt Rogers has experience dressing like a sailor.
That’s a fine looking sandwich. If Chris Morris was satirizing this, the show would have the expectant families waiting on the airstrip not knowing whether their loved one was going to walk down the steps from the aircraft or be carried from the cargo hold draped in a flag. You could have a band there too. Sad trombone if the soldier didn’t make it.
My question is, how are these soldiers selected, and will they be coming home in normal sequence? If so, fine–but I hope it doesn’t come to a television production schedule even tangentially influencing military exigencies. Not that I won’t be happy for the soldiers or families regardless.
/earnest
Soldiers is capitalized also, Devil Dog.
You boys can get a capital S when you stop handing out that idiotic rainbow ribbon for getting through basic training.
In the post DADT world, I think the new policy is for all branches to get one of those after initial entry training.
that sandwich looks delicious
Glad to see thirteen military families reunited with their loved ones, but stuff like this always seems to be a distraction from making sure all the other people in similar situations get what they need too.
We need less reality shows, and more G.I. Bills.
Menace: If Midget Pest Control was real, I’d be addicted to chasing those little guys around.
They actually did do a tribute episode for a solider who did not come home in reference to your “coming home in a body bag” comment. I also don’t see how it is romanticized when for months families struggle with the absence of their loved one and this show merely reflects that single moment of bliss and unexplainable happiness when a solider is reunited with his/her family. At that moment it is not about the past or the future, it is simply about right now. I think it’s important for families to soliders to keep high moral especially in times of war when (you are right) not all of it is a picture perfect ending. I think this show does well in paying tribute to those who sacrafice their lives everyday for our country. That is just my opinion though, to each their own!
is that Lamont?