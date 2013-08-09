Was The Shop Clerk Who Refused To Sell Oprah A $40,000 Handbag Racist Or An Idiot?

While traveling through Switzerland, presumably on a magic carpet made out of gold, crystals, and cronuts, Oprah Winfrey stopped into one of the country’s rare boutique shops not devoted to Heidi to look at $40,000 handbags. Obviously. That’s mere butt-wiping money for one of the world’s richest women, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oprah said that the clueless clerk refused to show her the goods.
Oprah — who made $77 million in the last year alone — [said] she asked to see the bag at least two more times, but the shopkeeper refused to take it off the shelf and suggested other, cheaper bags instead.
“One more time, I tried. I said, ‘But I really do just want to see that one,’ and the shopkeeper said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hurt your feelings,’ and I said, ‘Okay, thank you so much. You’re probably right, I can’t afford it.’ And I walked out of the store,” Oprah recounted. (Via)
If only Oprah had been reading Black Billionaires magazine at the time…Anyway, according to CBS News, “While the television personality chose not to make a fuss or name the shop, it quickly came out that the business was high-end boutique Trois Pomme, on Zurich’s exclusive shopping street Bahnhofstrasse.” The store’s owner has since apologized for the incident, calling it a “misunderstanding,” but it’s only a matter of time before Oprah drops a cool million, or the amount of money she used to spend on cards to put under people’s seats every week, to get her revenge on either the world’s most racist or dumbest shop keep. Mamas may or may not be thrown from trains.
I’m wondering that too – was Oprah syndicated overseas? I remember she had a similar incident at Hermes, maybe 5 years ago now. Maybe they don’t know her.
The average person in the street would probably have heard the name. They would unlikely be able to put a face to it, or say what she does.
I’m an internet-addicted shut-in with a fascination with American culture and my knowledge can be summed up as: Has a talk show. Gives cars away (but doesn’t pay the tax on them). Is rich.
interesting that this story breaks right before her new movie comes out…
Extra credit: Am I misogynistic or racist for thinking a $40,000 handbag is stupid and probably looks like shit?
If you think spending $40,000 on a handbag is stupid, that doesn’t make you racist or a misogynist – I think it just means you’re a dude.
Oh, like the guy in the $6,000 suit is gonna spend $40,000 on a handbag. Come on!
First of all it’s not a $40,000 handbag, dick. It’s a European carry-all… and it was 40,000 euros.
Maybe it’s just me, but I think the Swiss are crazy racist.
On the other hand, Americans act like idiots in Europe.
Perhaps they are intolerant of black people, but the Swiss have abundant tolerance for money.
yep, they are the world’s bankers for evil bastards. if you’ve got a shit load of cash that was gained by being especially evil, switzerland is where you stash it.
I loved the store managers explanation: “It was a misunderstanding.” Which leads me to ask, does anyone, anywhere ever publicly admit to making a mistake? Or stating the obvious? It seems as if using some b.s. euphemism is standard operating procedure.
What exactly was misunderstood? The clerk thought she was just a regular black person who didn’t have any money? That’s less a misunderstanding and more complete racism.
@Doctor Professor: I know, right? So when you’ve been caught ‘red-handed’ so to speak, just own up to it. Admit you made a mistake, and it won’t happen again. When you say things like “It was a misunderstanding” you come off looking like a lying weasel. Does the store manager not understand that?
Are you suggesting that someone in the business of selling forty grand purses might not have a firm grip on how to interact with polite society?
@CuriosGeorger: Hahaha. Ok now that you put it that way, yeah what was I expecting? It does seem to be a disturbing trend in our society in general though, a basic refusal to tell the truth, or state the obvious – even when it is to your advantage to do so.
They also said “we didn’t recognize her”, which basically surmounts to “we didn’t know she wasn’t an ‘ordinary’ black person”.
On a more serious note, if you’re African-American, Oprah’s story is not at all unusual, in fact this is a part of your life experience. I had a similar experience at Armani in LA, and once I went to Brooks Brothers with my girlfriend (she was shopping for a present for her Dad), and they were so condescending I begged her not to spend her money there (and she ultimately agreed).
Yeah, it might come off as really stupid because it’s Oprah and it’s a $40,000 handbag. But when you’re white like me and you have one black friend (True story) you get to hear stories about being followed around in stores by managers. It’s a weird thing when you’re white in the suburbs and you discover that there’s this other, completely separate world that is black peoples reality.
When you find out about it though you get indignant and feel good about doing so, and you work really hard to think about doing something about it, maybe make some posts on a blog site about your understand of the situation. Then you take a mid-morning nap. Toodles.
If he were legitimately racist he’d have assumed Oprah asking to see a 40k purse must be an heir to the Mrs. Butterworth fortune.
I can not see a story about Oprah without having to go watch the Conan clip with Oprah giving away Bees.
What’s strange is that these salespeople never learn. Rich people don’t look or act a certain way. What did the clerk have to lose by showing her the bag? Oprah’s got weigh two-fitty, she wasn’t going to make a mad dash for the door. But (s)he cost the store $40k because he made an assumption.
Oprah, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, and Mitt Romney walk into a store. Who’s the rich one?
all of them?
Ohhhh… I get it, I’m supposed to pick the old white guy who doesn’t dress like a hipster.
And whose fault is that, Oprah? WHOSE!
Perhaps the shopkeeper was male?
It was a better scene in Pretty Woman.
She should buy all of Switzerland then go back to the store and finish the scene.
She was mentioned in the IT Crowd.
It really depends on which country you’re in. Most people in western and northern Europe (Holland, Belgium, Germany, UK, Scandinavia) will know who she is. I lived in most of the countries, and het show was broadcast there. But I doubt if people from the Balkans and southern Europe know who she is, as I don’t believe her show is aired in most of those countries.
And on the follow up: Holland has tried the format, but it didn’t score. And the UK has a lot of talk shows. Germany has the best Oprah-like person; Arabella. A black woman who host a Oprah-like talk show.
The alternative story in my mind is that Oprah buys the 40k handbag then dumps a giant box of doughnuts in said handbag. As she walks out of the store she mutters to herself “Sofia’s happy now”.
The Swiss are generally pretty racist. Not all of them, but a lot. I’m mixed race, and lived in the Swiss town of Züg for a little over a year.
One day, I was driving past a restaurant, and as it was my colleagues birthday, I stopped to make reservations. When I got in, the staff gave me a degrading look, and told me (without me saying a word) there were no tables available. I replied they didn’t even know when I wanted to eat, so they told me the next available option was in a at least three weeks. So I walked out, waited 30 minutes, and called the restaurant, and surprise, they had tables available. Needless to say, I made reservations for a different restaurant. As I have no problem naming businesses that work like that: It was Restaurant Sternen, just south of Züg.
Same story at the local Audi dealer. “I don’t think you can afford this car”, the salesman said when I told him I wanted to make a test drive in a full-options A3 Sportback. So I told him I begged to differ, as my drug-business was booming… And walked out. How can he know I can’t afford a car like that? I had a nice job that had a more than decent salary, was wearing a normal business suit… But it’s something I ran into quite a lot over there; prejudice.
I really, really, really hate it when people play the race-card, but the Swiss just gave me no option…
Did the “Pretty Woman” go back later to tell the clerk she just lost out on a big sales commission?
I’m dutch, I know who she is, but most europeans won’t recognise here. and on the second question, any athelte in an international popular sport and most politicians. most other celebreties are also unkown in the country next to it. I live in holland, go to school in belgium, I know a lot of people from other european countries personnally. And although I think americans do it too much, every country looks too little to foreighn countries
Have you seen Oprah without 3hrs of hair and makeup? Unrecognizable!
People know who she is from the random references that people make about her on TV and in movie but I seriously doubt that 99% of people would be able to recognize her . I know I wouldn’t be able to
I doubt she was denied because of her skin color. I think it’s more likely that she was dressed like an average tourist and the shopkeeper naturally assumed that she was just a bored american tourist browsing the shop with no real intention to buy
Be honest. If you see and highly suspect that some bored non rich tourist is just killing time would you really let them anywhere near a product that’s worth 40 000$? I know I wouldn’t no matter if they are white,black or purple.
Thing is you can’t assume either. The fact is this happened, it’s pretty funny that it was Oprah but there are still racial issues that need to be addressed.
It could be that this person didn’t think a black woman could afford it, it could also be that Oprah was in a cheap outfit and the clerk could see that. Thing is we can’t assume that it was strictly because of race, you can’t assume it strictly wasn’t.
But honestly it was probably something about her appearance, and that’s fucked up.
Of course there are racial issues and plenty of racist but when it comes to business on this level it’s not about race it’s purely about money. You are not judged by the color of your skin you are judged by how expensive the clothes you wear are or how good your jewelery ,watch ,car is. It’s just how it is. Greed trumps racism every time
Remember that time the US Beef Industry took on Oprah and lost? Don’t mess with Oprah.
I have a different story to tell that is not quite on the same lines as this one. I am originally from India and attending school in the United States. A couple of my buddies (all Asian) and I were driving through a high end suburb in Pennsylvania and it started to rain like crazy. I pulled over a lot and it turned out to be a Mercedes Benz showroom, parked my car and waited for the downpour to subside. Out comes the general manager of the store with an Umbrella and walks us in, asks us to make ourselves comfortable and get ourselves complementary coffee and snacks. I told him in clear terms that we were students, just driving through town and pulled over for the rain to subside. He still took us in and gave us a royal treatment. I was driving a beaten down Ford Taurus at that time. Makes me wonder if Benz dealerships are this nice because clearly I was not a potential customer, now or in the near term future.
Maybe they were being nice, because being nice to people gets remembered in a good way?. I.e is good business.
Btw, its a shame to learn that such an incident happened to an African American woman!
I vote that she was a humanitarian. For $40K somebody better have slaughtered the cow, cleaned, cured and dyed the leather and the cut and stitched the purse together. with their teeth. After being blinded in both eyes. Also, It should have about $39500 worth of cash in it.
“It should have about $39500 worth of cash in it”
I read about this incident earlier today on Salon. I too assumed that the shop keep was a man, but the manager, in saying it was a misunderstanding, referred to the clerk as “she”, she’s Italian, her English isn’t very good. Thus, the “misunderstanding”. What’s the big whoop, if you’re a clerk, just standing there, treat everyone with respect, regardless what they look like, show them the effin purse. Don’t you think there’s rich people out there that go window shopping and then just have a weird thrill when they end up being treated poorly, just ‘cos of their average non-rich appearance? I do!
It’s just easy for you to say. But guess what. Those salespeople don’t make that much money. Guess what will happen if they showed this ridiculously expensive items for every random tourist to grab and play with. Do you think the store manager wouldn’t take it out of their salary if a product was damaged. Would you really want to pay who knows how many hundreds if not thousands of dollars to repair a freaking 40k handbag just because it’s nice to let everyone play around with the products!?
It might well have been racism. However, it might just also be that they don’t let random people who walk in off the street handle a 40 000 dollar bag.
If I walked into their shop, I guess they would not let me handle it, no matter how hard I asked, and I am not any particular race/a mix of them that just looks slightly suntanned i.e. I look like 50% of the people on the street in Europe. I just don’t look like a person who is going to randomly buy a 40 000 Euro item.
The mere fact your on that road,and walk into that particular store and ask for that particular bag ,three times, means you can afford it.
Or it means you are an annoying tourist.
Annoying tourists spend a lot of money though. You pass them the item, and watch them like a hawk – I’ve done this job. And a $40,000 handbag can take a bit of handling.
True but they also cause a lot of trouble. I know I wouldn’t risk it ever handing a 40k bag to a random tourist unless they look like they can afford it aka brand name clothes, expensive jwelery watches and so on. But average joe or jane from the street no matter what their skin color is? Yeah I can’t imagine then ever getting with hand reach of something this expensive
Banda, mate, you talk as if none of us have ever travelled through Europe. I have done so repeatedly. I am not guessing when I say the people in the upmarket stores refuse to let random customers handle the top shelf. THAT IS WHY THERE IS A TOP SHELF, my friend.
I went all through Italy and the Med coast of France, with my red-headed, milky white skinned English girlfriend. She was always dressed like she was off to a job interview even as we backpacked around, and always buys top shelf clothing and shoes, the dopey tart.
In Sienna, Antibes, Florence, Venice and Vienna, time and again she had snotty shop assistants refuse to serve her, refuse to let her try on clothing, and in Florence, when she asked the owner of a shop quite politely to let her handle a chased leather backpack, he not only point blank refused, when she gently asked “Why not?” he shouted “Fuck off Roast-beef” at her, said sorry to me, and threw us out of the shop.
European shop people, especially in France, almost hate the customers they are forced to serve. And a million tourists a year find this out. So did Oprah.
So that’s the next cover of Ebony sorted then, I suppose.
I love when people tell us we should be more like European countries and then stories like this surface.
These incidents happened to soccer players.
There is no racism in America today. We were told it would cease if and when Obama was elected. I ran through the country club high giving every white dude I knew after the election of 2008, screaming, “We did it! We ended racism. Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton can take much needed retirements now.”
With the miracle of 2008 and 2012 and with examples of racism from The Enilightened Europeans, I have been delivered from white guilt.
Free at last, Free at Last.
It must suck so badly living in your head. We can only hope so, anyway.
I’m from zambia and I know all about oprah and a hell lot more about a lot.most of you don’t even know zambia.the store clerk is just an idiot.its the cyber age.
Just because it’s the cyber age means shit. Maybe you are a fan of Opreah but that doesn’t mean everybody else must be as well. Sure have I heard of Opreah? Yes. Woudl I ever recognize her on the street? Fuck no. Have I heard of Alison Brie? Would I recognize her on street? Absolutely. Would someone who uses the internet mostly for business ? Most likely not. Internet is a big place
I remember the similiar incident that Oprah had at Hermes store several years ago..?
In an interview Oprah was mocking the french accent of the clerk.. Is that a correct way to bring the point across?
I think the whole situation should be handled in a different manner-from clerk-to buyer-to media.
There is so much poverty in the world and so many people in need,and here we are-discussing 40 000 purchase of a stupid bag!!
I think it is an identity crisis of an aging woman.Why not let your assistant(s) call in the store and buy that bag if you really want it?
Seems like the reason for showing up in person was to make a story.Sorry!
You only just made me realise, muffinman, that even though I know her name, heard it countless times mentioned, the longest I have ever looked at her face is the ‘Bees’ gif. I don’t think I would recognise her in the street.
The seller made a big mistake. Huge.
For me it was her cameo on 30rock.
Why are we even so sure this actually happened?
I live in Switzerland and yes most of the Swiss people are racist and prejudice! Just use it in a positive way! For me racist people boost my confidence and motivate me to work harder! Also they make me feel overall better about myself! Honestly without the swiss I would still feel very insecure! Its weird but when people bully me… I am empowered!
