Was The Shop Clerk Who Refused To Sell Oprah A $40,000 Handbag Racist Or An Idiot?

While traveling through Switzerland, presumably on a magic carpet made out of gold, crystals, and cronuts, Oprah Winfrey stopped into one of the country’s rare boutique shops not devoted to Heidi to look at $40,000 handbags. Obviously. That’s mere butt-wiping money for one of the world’s richest women, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oprah said that the clueless clerk refused to show her the goods.

Oprah — who made $77 million in the last year alone — [said] she asked to see the bag at least two more times, but the shopkeeper refused to take it off the shelf and suggested other, cheaper bags instead. “One more time, I tried. I said, ‘But I really do just want to see that one,’ and the shopkeeper said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hurt your feelings,’ and I said, ‘Okay, thank you so much. You’re probably right, I can’t afford it.’ And I walked out of the store,” Oprah recounted. (Via)

If only Oprah had been reading Black Billionaires magazine at the time…Anyway, according to CBS News, “While the television personality chose not to make a fuss or name the shop, it quickly came out that the business was high-end boutique Trois Pomme, on Zurich’s exclusive shopping street Bahnhofstrasse.” The store’s owner has since apologized for the incident, calling it a “misunderstanding,” but it’s only a matter of time before Oprah drops a cool million, or the amount of money she used to spend on cards to put under people’s seats every week, to get her revenge on either the world’s most racist or dumbest shop keep. Mamas may or may not be thrown from trains.