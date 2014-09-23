Watch Alfonso Ribeiro Get Jiggy Wit It To Will Smith’s Hit Song on DWTS

We’re in the second week of Dancing With The Stars and it’s become abundantly clear that Alfonso Ribeiro’s not going to lose. Dude is a dancing cyborg. Tonight he busted out the samba to Will Smith’s “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” and dammit it was perfect. I mean, I desperately want to see the Carlton dance before it’s all said and done but this will do. Yeah, this will do just fine.
Am I gonna have to watch this show for the inevitable Carlton dance FTW?
No, at this rate Uproxx is just going to post every single Ribiero dance every week.
Which is fine by me, he got me mildly interested, so it saves me watching.
@esopillar34 Exactly, his routines are the only ones I will ever care about. Thanks, Uproxx.
Why are all the videos at the end of the clip from the show Alf?
I was wondering that too
Because the title of the video is “alf.” Also because YouTube loves us.
ugh… why is her name spelled witney?
wy not?
Apache or GTFO.
+1
If he never does that or the Carlton, at least we have this: [youtu.be]
Even with the butt shuffle, I love it.
Only way he loses is if Jeff Gillooly hits him with a pipe.
Well that really wasn’t the samba and that’s not exactly what one dances samba to… his technique was pretty awful too. But he picked a fun song & he has The Carlton going for him so everyone loves it. That was pretty awful.
Oh look, Ginger Rogers.
And? Just because I know a lot about dance and am a great salsa dancer? It’s annoying to watch the bastardization of dance on DWTS. Although out of everyone is want Alfonso to win because I had such a crush on him when he was on Silver Spoons.
no one gives a shit.
Clearly you do because you took time to come, read it, & comment. Hahaha.
Looks like we’ve got a badass over here
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
@Andy Isaac Goddamnit, I was drinking my coffee. [www.xclusivetouch.co.uk]
I must make this happen
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
VS.
[www.pausaparanerdices.com]
Also acceptable: [www.youtube.com]
A guy who had his own instructional break-dancing video knows how to dance? Get right out of town.
I watched that god damned tape 15 times and still can’t property execute the worm.
If I were any of the other ‘stars’ on that show and I knew Alfonso Ribeiro was going to be put on it, I wouldn’t be able to do the show. The guy is an amazing dancer and always has been.