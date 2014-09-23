Watch Alfonso Ribeiro Get Jiggy Wit It To Will Smith’s Hit Song on DWTS

#Dancing With The Stars #Will Smith
Senior Editor
09.22.14 26 Comments

We’re in the second week of Dancing With The Stars and it’s become abundantly clear that Alfonso Ribeiro’s not going to lose. Dude is a dancing cyborg. Tonight he busted out the samba to Will Smith’s “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” and dammit it was perfect. I mean, I desperately want to see the Carlton dance before it’s all said and done but this will do. Yeah, this will do just fine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#Will Smith
TAGSALFONSO RIBEIRODANCING WITH THE STARSWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP