Watch Alfonso Ribeiro Get Jiggy Wit It To Will Smith’s Hit Song on DWTS

We’re in the second week of Dancing With The Stars and it’s become abundantly clear that Alfonso Ribeiro’s not going to lose. Dude is a dancing cyborg. Tonight he busted out the samba to Will Smith’s “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” and dammit it was perfect. I mean, I desperately want to see the Carlton dance before it’s all said and done but this will do. Yeah, this will do just fine.