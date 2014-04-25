Watch Billy Eichner Destroy Art Because Of Tyler Perry In This ‘Billy On The Street’ Clip

04.25.14

In this new Billy on the Street clip, Billy Eichner says that, like Tyler Perry, he hates art and is doing everything he can to destroy it. So basically, Billy Eichner walks around and asks New Yorkers questions about Tyler Perry’s movies and destroys a piece of artwork every time somebody answers a question correctly. At first I was like, “No Billy, not the Mondrian!” But it quickly becomes hilariously cathartic to watch Billy kick, smash and punch his way through Tyler Perry’s catalog.

Screw art, this man is a national treasure.

TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the street

