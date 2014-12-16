Watch Chris Pratt Sing ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ At The ‘Parks And Rec’ Wrap Party

12.16.14

After ugly-crying their faces off, the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, which ends in February after seven seasons of being the Harvest Bestival of shows, drowned their sorrows in snake juice at the show’s wrap party in Los Angeles. Details are sparse on the debauchery that went down — it probably looked like this — but we do know Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman performed Mouse Rat’s “5,000 Candles In the Wind,” an ode to Pawnee’s favorite miniature pony that also works to memorialize long-running NBC sitcoms, apparently.

It was a special moment for everyone there, and for us, thanks to someone recording the performance. Good thing they didn’t have network connectivity problems when uploading it.

