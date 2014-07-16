Jon Stewart Came THIS Close To Getting Hillary Clinton To Admit She’s Running For President

Hillary Clinton is running for president. I know it, you know it — and, to borrow from The Kids in the Hall — dogs know it. The first clue might be that she literally has a website called ReadyForHillary.com which she poses the question of whether or not you’re “ready” to pledge to support Hillary for President, not to mention a tour bus with the same messaging. But because candidates can only officially be running for president after they say the words “I am running for president,” like something out of a magical fairy tale story — Hillary Clinton is technically still not running for president.
So on last night’s Daily Show, in which the former First Lady and Secretary of State came on to promote her new book, Hard Choices — Jon Stewart did everything in his power to get her to admit that she was running, including giving her a career aptitude test. In discussing her book, he says:
It’s an incredibly complex and well reasoned eye witness view to the history of those four years, and I think I speak for everybody when I say, no one cares, they just want to know if you’re running for president.
Seriously. CHRIST LADY, JUST F’ING ADMIT IT ALREADY. I think real life politics are more like Veep than we’ll ever really know.
Part one:
Part two:
I’m way more interested in who the GOP is going to run against her.That’s going to be comedy gold.
What do you think the Cliven Bundy thing was? That’s what the GOP calls vetting. He’ll be running with Joe the Plumber.
Wow. Now that would be amazing to watch: That dipshit Joe the Plumber get eviscerated by practically everyone, even moreso than he does now.
It’s going to be Rick Perry and it is going to be AMAZING!
“From time to time there are going to be things that occur that are acts of God that cannot be prevented.” – Perry about the BP oil spill
“I will tell you: It’s three agencies of government, when I get there, that are gone: Commerce, Education and the — what’s the third one there? Let’s see. — OK. So Commerce, Education and the — The third agency of government I would — I would do away with the Education, the — Commerce and — let’s see — I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry. Oops.” – Perry at the Republican Presidential debate
“Those of you that will be 21 by November the 12th, I ask for your support and your vote”
– Perry, forgetting that 18 year olds could vote on November 6th
capcalhoon, you could have just cited his whole run as Texas governor. I’ve had to live through it.
I’m torn, he may go down in flames like the previous time, but he also could get the nomination. That is terrifying.
“PERRY 2016: OOPS!”
Hillary 2016…because what do qualifications matter nowadays?
From being removed from the watergate investigation due to ethics violations, to moving to a state just to have a Senate seat handed to her, to Benghazi, to letting America know how poor she was when she had trouble paying the mortgage on her 2 mansions, she really has done so much to warrant the support of liberals.
Really, her only success has been marrying…and she couldn’t keep her husband happy when it came to that either. Without Bill Clinton, there would never be a Hillary Clinton discussion.
BENGHAZI!!!
I appreciate the Benghazi!™ fetish that conservatives have, because its invocation is an immediate sign that the person speaking is a fucking moron and I can just stop reading.
Please, by all means, keep fucking that chicken, morons.
Take a shot every time a conservative throws out Benghazi and you will pickle your fuckin’ liver.
Because surely if Benghazi had happened under a Republican administration, liberals would say “No big deal”
What, nothing about how she murdered Vince Foster?
And the made-up scandal you are referring to is Whitewater. That is, unless conservatives are now blaming Democrats for Nixon ordering and covering up the break-in of DNC headquarters. Although, if they are, I can’t say I would be surprised – just a bit shocked it too them so long to do it.
“Because surely if Benghazi had happened under a Republican administration, liberals would say “No big deal””
That is, in fact, how liberals reacted after 60 people died in attacks on US embassies from 2001 – 2009.
Y’know that speech from Fight Club about how you have to consider the possibility that God hates you? You are America and God is most of the rest of the world. And you know he hates you. No shit there are going to be times where we get attacked. Comes with trying to be a world leading superpower.
Not one of these resulted in a 2+ year tantrum….
January 22, 2002. Calcutta, India. Gunmen associated with Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami attack the U.S. Consulate. Five people are killed.
June 14, 2002. Karachi, Pakistan. Suicide bomber connected with al-Qaida attacks the U.S. Consulate, killing 12 and injuring 51.
October 12, 2002. Denpasar, Indonesia. U.S. diplomatic offices bombed as part of a string of “Bali Bombings.” No fatalities.
February 28, 2003. Islamabad, Pakistan. Several gunmen fire upon the U.S. Embassy. Two people are killed.
May 12, 2003. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Armed al-Qaida terrorists storm the diplomatic compound killing 36 people including nine Americans. The assailants committed suicide by detonating a truck bomb.
July 30, 2004. Tashkent, Uzbekistan. A suicide bomber from the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan attacks the U.S. Embassy, killing two people.
December 6, 2004. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Al-Qaida terrorists storm the U.S. Consulate and occupy the perimeter wall. Nine people are killed.
March 2, 2006. Karachi, Pakistan again. Suicide bomber attacks the U.S. Consulate killing four people, including U.S. diplomat David Foy who was directly targeted by the attackers. (I wonder if Lindsey Graham or Fox News would even recognize the name “David Foy.” This is the third Karachi terrorist attack in four years on what’s considered American soil.)
September 12, 2006. Damascus, Syria. Four armed gunmen shouting “Allahu akbar” storm the U.S. Embassy using grenades, automatic weapons, a car bomb and a truck bomb. Four people are killed, 13 are wounded.
January 12, 2007. Athens, Greece. Members of a Greek terrorist group called the Revolutionary Struggle fire a rocket-propelled grenade at the U.S. Embassy. No fatalities.
March 18, 2008. Sana’a, Yemen. Members of the al-Qaida-linked Islamic Jihad of Yemen fire a mortar at the U.S. Embassy. The shot misses the embassy, but hits nearby school killing two.
July 9, 2008. Istanbul, Turkey. Four armed terrorists attack the U.S. Consulate. Six people are killed.
September 17, 2008. Sana’a, Yemen. Terrorists dressed as military officials attack the U.S. Embassy with an arsenal of weapons including RPGs and detonate two car bombs. Sixteen people are killed, including an American student and her husband (they had been married for three weeks when the attack occurred). This is the second attack on this embassy in seven months.
What Autobrand said.
We had thirteen separate attacks like Benghazi during Bush’s administration, and Democrats didn’t politicize the deaths of those Americans at all.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
So, in the 13 instances above, were they all cases of urgent requests for additional security that were denied? In all 13 cases did the administration attempted to blame it on protests instead of admitting that they were terrorists attacking? Trying to cover it up for election-year politics? Sending the Secretary of State to ask “What difference does it make?”.
I’m just asking the experts here. Politicizing death is nothing new, but it seems like comparing them all is a bit overly simplistic.
Hey dip shit shills, its not the fact there was an attack, its the fact there was a deliberate lie about it. Fucking mo-rons. Hilary and 0-bama lie time and time again.
“0-Bama” <— see what he did there? Because the President's name is Obama, but a zero represents FSUpunk's opinion of him.
No, there was no deliberate lie.
Officials with the CIA, the State Department and the Pentagon have testified repeatedly before Congress that the statements the White House put out in the first few days about the attack being sparked by the anti-Islam video was directly in keeping with what the CIA told them. (And that story was echoed on the ground in multiple news reports in the American and European press at the same time that said protestors in the street were citing the film too.) Later, when the CIA revised its opinion, the White House did too.
This has been investigated over and over and over again, and the facts hold up. But that’s not going to stop “small government conservatives” from pissing away another $3.3 million dollars investigating it one more time.
Go fuck yourself.
@CaseyG
“Because surely if Benghazi had happened under a Republican administration, liberals would say “No big deal””
Is this really the rubric you want to operate under? I mean if dumb people whether from the right or the left claim bullshit, let’s ignore them rather than justifying our actions with theirs.
Casey, you might want to sit the rest of this one out. Put some ice your balls.
[img.wonkette.com]
No Otto, fuck YOURself, you’ll get more pussy. Piece of shit. What reality do you live in. Fucking close minded liberal with a big keyboard and all the free time to throw your waste around. Must have a union job or something else where you can perform horribly and have security.
It’s not the size of your keyboard, FSU Punk, it’s how you use it.
Next time, try some actual arguments rather than just calling those who disagree with you losers who live in their basements. It might make you look like less of an idiot.
I live in the reality where this happened:
[www.washingtonpost.com]
What reality do you live in?
Actually Koogler, from the start I tried to have reasonable exchanges on here and Otto and a few other assholes made it very clear they retort with name and being derogatory, and one prick went so far as to try and ruin my career by smearing my character and bashing my films on imdb. I’ve made it a point to give these fuckers the same respect they’ve given me, especially a piece of shit like Otto who posts over 50 times a day on here and lives on-line and clearly lacks real-world experience but loves google searches.
And Otto, I don’t see how that link helps your argument in the least.
Let’s throw out Benghazi.
Hillary Clinton is qualified to be President of the United States because _______.
(She married Bill Clinton…that’s it)
…she is not a teabagger lunatic.
Of course, when compared to the clown show the GOP will trot out in 2016, a houseplant would be a better alternative.
She’s educated, experienced in the world of politics, still married to one of the biggest democratic figureheads of our time, looking to better the nation, seemingly not worried about trivial things such as religion in politics. I’m sorry, can you point to someone better because that last batch of clowns the republicans sent after the presidency was laughable.
But I don’t know, maybe I’m weird for not wanting some bible-thumping nut job to run the country and make my life miserable. I’m all for a moderate conservative who has an actual focus and won’t be swayed by the right-wind extremist morons represented by the likes of Rick Perry or Mitt Romney.
Frankly I just want someone who cares about all people equally, not conservative Christian men and then everyone else.
Eight years in the Senate, four years as Secretary of State … but she’s just Bill’s wife, right?
Hey, bookmark this comment for the next time you’re wondering why Republicans aren’t winning over women voters.
My ex in-laws used to talk about how brilliant she was but could never provide an example of brilliance.
I’ve seen on the street interviews of people saying she is brilliant but can’t provide examples.
If she wins it’s because she has effectively branded herself. And that’s pretty much what politics are about in the modern era.
She has a lot of flaws and perhaps too much of a record to run on (she actually voted on things like the last two wars while in the Senate, etc.). She’s got an uphill climb, and national politics are unfairly critical of women.
Her main accomplishment is not being a psychopath or a criminal.
Let me know when the Republicans find someone who fits that description.
Sadly, the dude hasn’t a chance in hell. I’d love to see an independent guy with some minor ground swell get to mix it up with the Democrats and Republicans in a fair running for the presidency but he just doesn’t have the money to get the attention needed to compete.
Gary Johnson does not want to be president. If he did he would have run his campaign a lot better last time. He did not have a lot of money but it does not cost a lot of money to just be present. He was not often present.
In 1973 Hillary became a key inside member (along with more than 40 other attorneys) of the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry staff, which sought to advance the movement to impeach President Richard Nixon for his role in the Watergate scandal. With single-minded zealotry, Hillary worked on the investigation anywhere from twelve to sixteen hours per day, seven days a week.[7] While preparing the articles of impeachment, however, she was eventually fired from the Committee staff because of her unethical behavior. The Committee’s general counsel and chief of staff, lifelong Democrat Jerry Zeifman, supervised Hillary’s work on the Watergate investigation in 1974 and concluded that she was a “liar” and “an unethical, dishonest lawyer.” Her brief, Zeifman elaborated, was so rife with fraud that she would have been disbarred if she had submitted it to a judge.
Sorry to ruin your day , Otto . I like to bring facts I these political threads to shit on your bullshit . Go ahead and say Obamas presidency has been successful “because the Dow jones is up” so I can get a good laugh again
trollsohard indeed.
Wow, you really showed me by cutting and pasting a post from a nutcase website:
[www.discoverthenetworks.org]
The only way you could ruin my day, princess, is by stopping your posts here. It’s like watching someone punch themselves in the groin over and over again.
@trollsoharduniversity Who’s day did you ruin? You didn’t cite any sources whatsoever. You have some sort of indicator for an endnote there but no endnotes at all. Did you copy and paste this from Wikipedia?
AND STOP USING MY HANDLE, FUCKO
“Hillary Clinton Was Too Mean to Richard Nixon”
Man, that’s just going to destroy her presidential hopes.
also, it amuses me that ive got you liberals so mad that someone made a spoof account of me. Troll mission complete. #celebritystatus
Oh, and theres also Vince Foster and whitewater and benghazi, but I guess none of those matter because…. the first 2 happened a while ago and arent really true…. and the second is something only republicans get mad about. Thats what you would say, right Otto and Yogi? I answered your questions for you. If anyone doesnt know about Vince Foster or Whitewater, go ahead and google them and judge that for yourself.
Don’t puff yourself up too much, dickhead. I’ve had this handle since February of 2012. You joined in September of 2013. I verified this fact by looking at our profile pages. GET YOUR OWN HANDLE, DOUCHE.
You’re just so jealous of his #celebritystatus that you researched the and uncovered the secrets of time travel, created a wormhole, and went back in time to started an account before he created his, you dumb liberal! #oops
@nachosanchez YOU MUST BE A LIBTARD IF YOU KNOW THAT TIME TRAVEL EXISTS AND DIDN’T USE IT TO KILL HITLER
trollsoharduniversity 2016
He’d be a better candidate than anyone the Republicans currently have, which is saying so little it’s almost silence.
Wow, look at all those footnotes from conservative authors at Right Wing Regnery Press!
You couldn’t find a cite from a more reputable source, like Glenn Beck or Alex Jones?
@FSUpunk Him or me?
Citing a Barbara Olson book about the Clintons is like citing a Jerome Corsi book about the Obamas.
Johnson just signed on to be an executive with a Colorado weed outfit, so … he’s not running.
Maybe if libertarians actually voted Libertarian, he’d have a chance. But as long as libertarians claim that name so they can sleep at night and just vote for the social conservatism of the Republican Party, they’ll remain a joke.
I can’t wait for the inevitable picture of Bill Clinton groping a Hooters waitress coming out at the exact same time Hillary is doing her DNC speech. It might end the internet.
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
Ugh, someone got politics in my internet again!
@Koogler I’m a pragmatic liberal who voted Libertarian in the 2013 VA gubernatorial race and would go back and change my vote for Obama in 2012 if I could. I hadn’t done enough research and thought that Johnson supported that Austrian economics nonsense.
Hey, no one talking about the actual interview. Jon tried real hard to get her to say something critical about the Isreali government, but the most he got was a suggestion that Ehud Barak was easier to work with.
Nicely done, Hildog.
She’s learned a lot about giving opinions or making stands in front of a camera. The best way to run for president is with no record and no strong stands for or against pretty much anything. Except for opposing the last president. Now all she needs is some catchy phrases or even words that look good on posters in red, white and blue.
Whoa! This thread blew up after I left.