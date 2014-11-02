Watch Prince’s Epic Eight-Minute Jam On ‘SNL’

11.02.14

Prince is such an unpredictable performer that I half-expected him to walk off the stage midway through his remarkable eight-minute performance. Luckily, he stayed with his merry band of intimidating women with great haircuts the whole time. SNL really should’ve saved them for the end of the show, though.

How do you top that haircut? (You don’t.)

