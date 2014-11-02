Watch Prince’s Epic Eight-Minute Jam On ‘SNL’

Prince is such an unpredictable performer that I half-expected him to walk off the stage midway through his remarkable eight-minute performance. Luckily, he stayed with his merry band of intimidating women with great haircuts the whole time. SNL really should’ve saved them for the end of the show, though.
How do you top that haircut? (You don’t.)
It’s easy to remember his bizarre behavior, fashion, personality, etc, and then sometimes he rocks out like this and all that weirdness gets pushed to the background and you remember why he’s one of the all-time great rock stars.
When are we going to perfect human cloning so I can see a whole band of Princes?
I thought this band was pretty good, and, really, pretty good is all he needs.
Really? It’s his best work in the last decade.
Love those sunglasses. “My futures so bright even my soul needs sunglasses”
I felt like I went to a concert after that performance. awesome. Prince might be the best musical performance of the past 5 years at least
that third song was killer, holy shit
I don’t know who the first singer was, but I hope she’s famous and I’m just ignorant, cause she can get it.
I don’t get jacked up by music that much these days, and I’ve walked out on a shitty Prince concert — but that was outstanding. “Another Love” is going in the phone right now.
Has he aged at all in the last 25 years?
That was really good.
You don’t have to like Prince or his music to recognize he’s one of the greatest musicians of the last 25+ years.
Yeah that could’ve been one of the best performances I’ve seen on SNL since Beck Did “Clap Hands” IMO. And SNL studios are notorious for horrible sound.