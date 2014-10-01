Watch The Terrifying New ‘AHS: Freak Show’ Trailer

09.30.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

It’s safe to say that FX hasn’t been skimping when it comes to promos for the latest season of American Horror Story. We’ve been bombarded with short clips, posters and thinned-out plotlines for Freak Show over the past few weeks, but thanks to this latest teaser from Buzzfeed, fans can finally see what the freaks look like in action.

The minute long clip features all the major players, from Jessica Lange as ringleader Elsa Mars to Sarah Paulson’s conjoined twins Bette and Dot and that murdering psycho clown Twisty. The trailer sets the stage for a showdown between those living under The Big Top and the residents of the tiny town of Jupiter, Florida. Kathy Bates in full beard, Angela Bassett sporting her tri-boob and Evan Peters’ lobster hands also make an appearance, but that all pales in comparison to what is the best revelation of the new footage: Pepper’s back y’all!

