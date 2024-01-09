Wednesday has been a juggernaut hit for Netflix, and the streamer is acknowledging that fact by giving the Jenna Ortega series an exceedingly rare honor that it’s only bestowed upon Stranger Things and The Witcher: A physical home video release.

According to Gizmodo, Wednesday Season 1 will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on March 26. Normally, Netflix is in the business of keeping its original series exclusive to its platform, but in this case, a physical release makes sense. Wednesday has been a smash hit and widening its audiences will only benefit Netflix down the road when the highly anticipated Season 2 finally arrives.

Granted, Wednesday Season 2 is a ways off thanks to the writers and actors strike delaying production until Spring 2024, but a spiffy home video release is one way to tide fans over until they’re reunited with Ortega’s gothic little mystery solver.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Wednesday Season 1 scares its way onto Blu-Ray and DVD on March 26, 2024.

