Even though Wednesday has only been out for three Wednesdays (ha!), the series is on track to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, sitting comfortably among some of the streamer’s most-loved shows (aka Stranger Things and Squid Game).

In just a short amount of time, the series has shot ahead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and then ran a few more laps. After 28 days on Netflix, Monster racked up 856.2 million hours, while Wednesday has already cruised past 1 billion after just three weeks. It seems silly to compare a real-life murderer to a fictional evil child, but that’s where we are at.

In its third week, Wednesday has already crossed 1 billion hours viewed and climbed into the #2 spot on the English TV Most Popular List! pic.twitter.com/nyCq4fGqYb — Netflix (@netflix) December 13, 2022

While Wednesday has been dominating Netflix’s Top 10 over the past month, the series is still 352.1 million hours (!!) behind Stranger Things season four, which began its reign over the summer. It’s pretty unlikely that Tim Burton’s series will surpass Twitter’s favorite television show, but you never know. It’s also important to remember that while Stranger Things season four contained several movies worth of content over 13 hours, Wednesday only runs for just over 6 hours, as a normal television show should.

Of course, neither shows are comparable to Squid Game, the global sensation that had 1.65 billion views in the first month. Maybe Wednesday should create some intricate but deadly challenges in its upcoming season to try to appeal to people who are into that stuff. As it turns out, there are millions of them.

(Via Variety)