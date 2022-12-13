Wednesday
Netflix
TV

‘Wednesday’ Took Just Three Weeks To Join Some Very Elite Company On Netflix

Even though Wednesday has only been out for three Wednesdays (ha!), the series is on track to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, sitting comfortably among some of the streamer’s most-loved shows (aka Stranger Things and Squid Game).

In just a short amount of time, the series has shot ahead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and then ran a few more laps. After 28 days on Netflix, Monster racked up 856.2 million hours, while Wednesday has already cruised past 1 billion after just three weeks. It seems silly to compare a real-life murderer to a fictional evil child, but that’s where we are at.

While Wednesday has been dominating Netflix’s Top 10 over the past month, the series is still 352.1 million hours (!!) behind Stranger Things season four, which began its reign over the summer. It’s pretty unlikely that Tim Burton’s series will surpass Twitter’s favorite television show, but you never know. It’s also important to remember that while Stranger Things season four contained several movies worth of content over 13 hours, Wednesday only runs for just over 6 hours, as a normal television show should.

Of course, neither shows are comparable to Squid Game, the global sensation that had 1.65 billion views in the first month. Maybe Wednesday should create some intricate but deadly challenges in its upcoming season to try to appeal to people who are into that stuff. As it turns out, there are millions of them.

(Via Variety)

Topics: #NetflixTags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×