The star outcast of Nevermore Academy will have plenty of darkness to wade through upon her TV return, and the second season decided upon filming in Ireland rather than Romania, which could throw some different shades on the upcoming spooky visuals. Let’s talk about what else has been revealed for the next exercise of psychic powers from the deadpan-gloomy Raven.

Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega are a match made in (miserable) heaven. Netflix knows this truth and saw fit to greenlight a second season of Wednesday after the series danced to the top of the Netflix all-time Top 10 TV list. The streaming service also decided that Uncle Fester needed his own show, too, so there are plenty of Addams and relations to go around in the coming years.

Plot

Thank goodness that Netflix isn’t messing with the best part of this show — the infamous Wednesday personality, via Deadline and E! News:

“I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” Ortega told Laverne Cox while being interviewed for E! on the Emmys red carpet. “It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her.” She continued, “There’s some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

From there, Ortega might have said too much on her feelings about the show’s first-season writing, but it’s also worth noting that the Scream VI actress looks forward to acting out more of Wednesday’s motives and why “her main drive with the monster was a kind of competitiveness.”

Obviously, the finale left some threads wide open, and the show will hopefully follow up on Tyler’s true nature and continue to sidestep a straightforward investigative approach on behalf of the title character. That, and Wednesday’s rebellion, made the show unpredictable and fun, especially when that fun gave a playful middle finger while embracing the “fun” characteristic.

Cast

There must be more of Thing, and there’s also going to be another member of the Addams clan coming right at ya. Will that be Cousin Itt? Please.

Otherwise, the deliciously perfect cast continues to exist with the unblinking Jenna Ortega back in braids and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman still doing the Morticia and Gomez thing. With a spinoff in motion, you’d think that Fred Armisen would make another appearance as Uncle Fester, and hopefully, we’ll see Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday surface at least in spirit.