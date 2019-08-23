Weekend Preview: ‘Ballers,’ ‘The Affair,’ And ‘Power’ All Return

HBO

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — After discovering Amber, Pontius and Abraham reminiscing about an estranged family member, Jesse tasks his friends with acquiring surveillance footage that could explain the strange events of the night before.

Ballers (HBO, 10:30 p.m.) — In the season five premiere, while peacefully enjoying retirement and reflecting on his past, Spencer gets a tantalizing offer to become the first black majority team owner in professional football history.

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Logan informs his skeptical management team of his plan to make another attempt to acquire Pierce, a rival media company and one of the most respected names in news, and brings back Frank to work on the deal.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Tulip makes her way to Cassidy and Eugene catches up with his Preacher, though this reunion might be cut short by the Saint of Killers.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Rep. Katie Porter (D-Cal.) and journalist Kevin Williamson are the interview guests

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — As Alicia struggles to find her new role in the convoy, she’s drawn to mysterious artwork. A simple scouting trip is derailed when she and Strand are thrust into a conflict between desperate survivors.

The Affair (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) — Noah prepares for the Descent movie with Sasha Mann and Helen mourns a tragedy in the season five premiere.

Power (Starz, 8:00 p.m.) — In the season six premiere, Ghost seeks vengeance due to the ill will of Tommy Egan, Tasha vows to get even with Ghost for the murder of Terry Silver, and Tariq and Tommy mourn an old friend.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The Season 2 finale: A gruesome discovery in a city pond leads Dylan and Lizzie to investigate a young man’s murder, while Andy rescues one of Dylan’s students from a legal bind.