Weekend Preview: A Season Finale Extravaganza

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode title is “Tome-Wan,” which is Japanese for Miso Soup. I have no idea what that means for the installment. I do know that Hannibal’s life will be threatened and that Will Graham will have to decide whether he should come to his aid (I can also assume that Michael Pitt’s Mason Verger will be involved).
Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Good show. You should watch it.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30) — Andy Samberg hosts the season finale, which also may be the last episodes for several cast members in the overbloated cast.
The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — There’s so much pointing toward Diane’s ouster from Lockhart Gardner that it will almost be a surprise if she doesn’t leave. Also, I never thought I’d say this about any Michael J. Fox character, but Louis Canning needs to be brought down.
Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — It’s nothing to be concerned about or anything, but for the first time really since the series began, a small vocal minority is actually expressing some misgivings with the series. Hopefully this episode will quiet those concerns.
Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Already the penultimate episode of this half season, I have no idea how they top last week’s episode. But the previews do suggest that this episode will focus on the big hitters: Peggy, Pete, Joan and Don.
Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I kind of loved the pilot episode. Will watch again.
FRIDAY SEASON FINALES — Grimm on NBC, Hart of Dixie on The CW, Kitchen Nightmares on Fox, Shark Tank on ABC.
SUNDAY SEASON FINALES — The Simpsons, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers on Fox; Mr. Selfridge and Call the Midwife on PBS, America’s Funniest Videos on ABC, and Amazing Race and The Mentalist on CBS.
It’s still some iffy construction. If I said, “I’d like you to meet Bob, Ted, Jim, and some other child molesters,” what would you assume about Bob and Ted?
I knew Mad Men was nearly done but I knew GoT wasn’t so I had a moment of worry about Orphan Black taking a break lol.
“a small vocal minority is actually expressing some misgivings with the series”
What? Is this is in reference to the rape scene?
There is a kerfuffle over a Pajiba because their book-reader reviews are getting panned in the comment for being overly negative. [www.pajiba.com]
While I do agree about some of the missteps this season, I don’t think this season has been bad at all. GoT has always had the same formula. 30-40 minutes of moving plot lines along followed by a strong close. I think people are just picking up on the formula now.
Yeah, I’d like to hear more about this as it’s news to me. And if Tyrion’s monologue last week didn’t rouse your loins then I don’t know what to tell you.
For what it’s worth (nothing), I don’t think this season has been any more boring than either of the previous two. Your standard middle of the season episodes have almost universally been used for chess board moving. I actually think this season’s been better than the previous two in terms of giving us some action or significant moments. I’m definitely anticipating a stronger home stretch than anything the show has produced thus far.
I think the rape scene was got book readers a little on edge, and they’ve been picking the show apart since then little by little. From what I’ve seen on sites like TowerOfTheHand.com , this includes some minor things, like the invented Craster’s Keep scenes, how explicit the murder plot has been laid out, and book vs. show Shae. The one thing that seemed to get book reader panties in a bunch the most is the Yara/Theon scene from this week. Ramsay’s fighting style and abilities, Yara’s quick exit, the delayed action with the keys and even how they even got there have been the cause of several huffy posts.
As a book reader, my concern has gone from zero to 0.02, but that’s on a scale of 100. In D&D I trust.
The past few seasons had invented sequences that added a lot to the overall series (like Arya and Tywin’s conversations in season 2, for example). The invented sequences this season haven’t really added anything of value (the attack on Craster’s Keep, the attempted rescue of Theon). They’re not “bad” they just feel a little more tacked on.
People shouldn’t get too worked up when book readers point out discrepancies they don’t like though. It’s inevitable, and it doesn’t necessary express any dislike of the series, just that they’re invested in and engaged in the story.
Penny Dreadful pilot was a little slow, but I freaking loved episode 2. I recommend it, and cross fingers for uproxx reviews.
Mad Men makes me not want to watch it, with the split season and all.
Grimm is kicking ass….
