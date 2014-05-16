Weekend Preview: A Season Finale Extravaganza

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode title is “Tome-Wan,” which is Japanese for Miso Soup. I have no idea what that means for the installment. I do know that Hannibal’s life will be threatened and that Will Graham will have to decide whether he should come to his aid (I can also assume that Michael Pitt’s Mason Verger will be involved).

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Good show. You should watch it.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30) — Andy Samberg hosts the season finale, which also may be the last episodes for several cast members in the overbloated cast.

The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — There’s so much pointing toward Diane’s ouster from Lockhart Gardner that it will almost be a surprise if she doesn’t leave. Also, I never thought I’d say this about any Michael J. Fox character, but Louis Canning needs to be brought down.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — It’s nothing to be concerned about or anything, but for the first time really since the series began, a small vocal minority is actually expressing some misgivings with the series. Hopefully this episode will quiet those concerns.

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Already the penultimate episode of this half season, I have no idea how they top last week’s episode. But the previews do suggest that this episode will focus on the big hitters: Peggy, Pete, Joan and Don.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I kind of loved the pilot episode. Will watch again.

FRIDAY SEASON FINALES — Grimm on NBC, Hart of Dixie on The CW, Kitchen Nightmares on Fox, Shark Tank on ABC.

SUNDAY SEASON FINALES — The Simpsons, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers on Fox; Mr. Selfridge and Call the Midwife on PBS, America’s Funniest Videos on ABC, and Amazing Race and The Mentalist on CBS.