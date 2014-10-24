Weekend Preview: After Five Seasons, HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Comes To A Close

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The final glorious season of Boardwalk comes to an end on Sunday, and we’ll finally get a payoff to the flashback sequences that have been recurring all season. Given what we know about Lucky Luciano and Al Capone in real life, how does Nucky get his commeppance without screwing with the real-world timeline? Or does he?
The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — The series, in which the account of a murder is told from two different perspectives from the people involved in an affair, has been described as Nicholas Sparks plus True Detective, and that’s both good and bad. I think it’s OK, so far. Personally, the murder of Hai Min Lee is easily the most exciting, compelling, and riveting murder story of the fall.
The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — F**k it. Let’s give Andrew J. West his own spin-off, so his character never has to die.
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Last week, the Doctor had his first really great, arrogant, self-righteous outburst when he dropped the mic on some aliens, and it was fantastic, harkening back to the best of the Russell T. Davies era.
Constantine (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Word is, the pilot ain’t great, but that we should stick with it anyway. I am concerned that we already learned our lesson about that from Gotham.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Jim Carrey, one of the show’s most reliably excellent hosts, will take another turn. All I know is that the “Ride the Snake” sketch — one of my all-time favorites — is due for a sequel. You’d think, given what a natural Carrey is at SNL, he wouldn’t have had so many failed auditions.
Now I want Andrew West’s character to die immediately so everyone’ll shut up about him. 10 minutes (a generous estimate) of screen time across 4 or 5 episodes doesn’t exactly warrant an Emmy.
Well… An UPROXX Hyperbolic Emmy. Maybe.
“And the winner of this year’s UPROXX Hyperbolic Emmy for Best Twist is… How exciting! We have a tie! The winners are… It was The Governor all along even though it wasn’t and now he’s dead AND Chibs has been working with the Irish this entire time!”
*thunderous applause*
I’d be fine with that if he died. I mean, he’s ok and all. But, I don’t find him terribly compelling. I was irritated the way the last episode ended. SPOILERS I mean I was just waiting for it, just thinking “don’t say it, c’mon, don’t, please don’t say it. Don’t be this cheesy and stupid, pleeease don’t.” And then BOOM, tells Bob he tastes good. God, that was effing dumb. It worked fine in Hannibal when the dude eating himself said he was delicious. That worked for me.
Last episode was too much of a reminder that the group is basically a super hero invulnerable zombie fighting gang that occasionally remembers if they slap a little zombie goop on themselves that the zombies won’t even notice them.
I’ll stop bitching now. I’ll of course be watching Sunday.
I wouldn’t call Dustin “everyone”.
He stands alone on most things
@dissident I was being polite and not naming names. The staff whines about that.
I’m going to really miss Boardwalk. One of the greats.
Very underrated.
@Wizardeyes Yeah. Very good show, but I could have done without the Gillian Darmody scenes this season. We should have been done with her when she was arrested or institutionalized or whatever.
I feel like they’ve just finally gotten the Clara/Doctor dynamic worked out with Capaldi, and that sucks if the rumors are true about her departing in the Christmas special.
Ya does kind of suck because now you hope they nail the casting for the next one or else you might get half a season until the dynamic works.
It also doesn’t even seem like she’s been a companion that long but the Christmas special would put her at 33 episodes. Which is around what Gillian and Piper got as companions.
Is anyone watching Z Nation? I’m not. Is anyone?
Lol, no.
The day I watch that show is the day I’ll watch iZombie
I wonder which minority is the target audience
I watched from commercial break to commercial break the other night while flipping channels. It was, interesting? I don’t even know if that’s right. Just really dirty and gritty and poorly shot, but that could be its “thing” so I don’t know. If I didn’t see it mentioned every now and again I would think it was some cheesy show from the early 2000’s.
The answer is African-Americans, although I hate that term.
hehe
Here’s my question about why everything on SyFy is so bad: Do writers and producers never take good material to SyFy thinking “They’ll screw this up or cancel it too early..” or do the executives at SyFy just have no clue as to what constitutes a good tv series?
They’ve been on the air 20 years and had two really good shows. You’d think that statistically, by sheer chance, they’d produce more than 2 good shows over such a long period of time.
you forgot grimm
1) The Affair is great. 2) Gotham is still good.
Gotham has great production design and cinematography. Nothing else about it is too compelling.
I agree for the most part, but I have faith it’s building to something great.
Her name is Selina Kyle, but call her Cat. She likes to be called Cat. Cat. Cat. Do you get it? SHE’S CATWOMAN.
I hate that shit.
Also:
[www.penny-arcade.com]
I also don’t disagree that they bludgeon the viewers over the head with their nods to “Penguin” “Riddler” “Poison Ivy”, but it’s based on a comic book. The moment you start comparing a show about super villains from comic books to actual good shows like Breaking Bad, you’ve already ruined the experience for yourself. It’s pulpy, stupid, noir crime “drama” with absurd elements. I don’t blame people who don’t like it, but I enjoy it’s cartoonish elements enough to forgive some of its lazy plot devices.
@Kleg I’m not expecting the show to be a masterpiece. Not by any means. I… Kind of enjoy it. I just find it insulting to watch at times.
At least I still have Arrow. And I’m digging The Flash, too.
Yeah The Affair is probably my favorite new show on right now. Just really well done.
Let’s Dustin your comment a little… SEASON’S BEST DRAMA. BEST DRAMA OF THE PAST DECADE.