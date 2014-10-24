Weekend Preview: After Five Seasons, HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Comes To A Close

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The final glorious season of Boardwalk comes to an end on Sunday, and we’ll finally get a payoff to the flashback sequences that have been recurring all season. Given what we know about Lucky Luciano and Al Capone in real life, how does Nucky get his commeppance without screwing with the real-world timeline? Or does he?

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — The series, in which the account of a murder is told from two different perspectives from the people involved in an affair, has been described as Nicholas Sparks plus True Detective, and that’s both good and bad. I think it’s OK, so far. Personally, the murder of Hai Min Lee is easily the most exciting, compelling, and riveting murder story of the fall.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — F**k it. Let’s give Andrew J. West his own spin-off, so his character never has to die.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Last week, the Doctor had his first really great, arrogant, self-righteous outburst when he dropped the mic on some aliens, and it was fantastic, harkening back to the best of the Russell T. Davies era.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Word is, the pilot ain’t great, but that we should stick with it anyway. I am concerned that we already learned our lesson about that from Gotham.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Jim Carrey, one of the show’s most reliably excellent hosts, will take another turn. All I know is that the “Ride the Snake” sketch — one of my all-time favorites — is due for a sequel. You’d think, given what a natural Carrey is at SNL, he wouldn’t have had so many failed auditions.