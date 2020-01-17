Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Larry David is back again for a 10th season of his Emmy-winning comedy, filled with the minor, mundane annoyances of his fictionalized life, and we’ve been waiting since 2017 for more Curb. The trailer teased appearances by Jon Hamm, Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Laverne Cox, and Richard Kind, and Variety reported that this season will also include Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix series, Friday) — The socially awkward, late-blooming Otis (Asa Butterfield) returns for more mortification from his sex-therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). This season, there’s a Chlamydia outbreak at school, so clearly, everyone involved could use a little more, well, sex education.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix series, Friday) — The dastardly duo (portrayed by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) is back for a penultimate season, which will include some arrests and a surprise marriage and, for some reason, a Shark Tank stint.

Avenue 5 (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — From the creator of Veep, this debut of this sci-fi comedy series introduces a luxury space cruise ship, named Avenue 5, which experiences a dire malfunction. Starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, the crew of the ship must all work together to avoid serious, life-threatening consequences.

A Fall from Grace (Netflix film, Friday) — Director/writer Tyler Perry filmed this project in five days, and it’s a twist-filled thriller about how adultery can go very, very wrong.

Ares (Netflix series, Friday) — This new psychological horror series digs into a secret student society in Amsterdam, where two friends learn that power comes with a price, and sometimes, the currency is demonic.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Macy has an unexpected encounter with an investor while Maggie and Mel’s world is turned upside down by a shocking discovery.