Weekend Preview: Eli Manning Tests the Limits of Comedy on ‘SNL’

SNL (NBC; Saturday, 11:30 p.m.) – Brother of Fetushead hosts, in what’s likely to be an awful episode of TV. Like musical guest Rihanna, he’s going to be singing and dancing. Unlike Rihanna, he looks like this, not this.

Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC; Friday, 8 p.m.) – Rashida Jones learns about her family history on her mother’s side, which would be the most boring sentence ever were it not for Rashida Jones and the fact that her mom is “Mod Squad” babe Peggy Lipton.

Fringe (Fox; Friday, 9 p.m.) – Part one of two-part finale. Its episode title, “Brave New World,” makes me think not of the Aldous Huxley novel but that terrible Steve Miller Band album. That’s probably what they’re going for.

Between Two Ferns (Comedy; Sunday, 8:30 p.m.) — Zach Galifianakis amusingly interviews Tina Fey and Jon Stewart between two ferns before they appear on… (Clip from “Between” below)

The Comedy Awards (Comedy; Sunday, 9 p.m.) – It’s a dumb idea having an award show for comedy, because all award shows are dumb, even if the ceremonies include Louis C.K. and “Archer” winning something and Don Rickles and Amy Poehler and Adam Scott and Paul Feig…OK, they got me, and I haven’t even mentioned Eliza Coupe’s glasses yet.

Sherlock (PBS; Sunday, 9 p.m.) – Season premiere. That Benedict Cumberbatch can batch all the cumbers he wants. (More here.)

Game of Thrones (HBO; Sunday, 9 p.m.) – When it comes to “Game of Thrones,” I prefer vague plot synopses. And it doesn’t get much vaguer than “Arya has a surprise visitor” or “Dany makes a vow” and of course “Ned Stark returns as a demon ostrich.” Oops. Pretend you didn’t read that last one.

Mad Men (AMC; Sunday, 10 p.m.) – Speaking of: “Mad Men” has the most unintentionally hilarious “Next Week On…” previews. It’s literally just 30 seconds of people walking in and out of doors and saying, “No, you shouldn’t.” Anyway, Sunday’s episode is called “Lady Lazarus.” I hear Roger has the best Sylvia Plath zingers.

Girls/Veep (HBO; Sunday, 10-11 p.m.) – Am I being sexist by grouping these shows together? Probably.