Netflix

Homecoming (Amazon) — Julia Roberts stars in this trippy Amazon thriller that Brian Grubb calls one of the year’s best binge watches. The show arrives from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, and Roberts’ character, a counselor attempting to help returning war vets, appears to fall prey to the same twists and turns as her audience.

House of Cards (Netflix) — Claire Underwood takes over as Commander-in-Chief, and she’s got plenty of political enemies with which to contend, along with the mystery of who killed her husband.

Here are listings for more weekend programming than you could ever have the time to watch, thanks to peak TV…

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — Mad Men creator Matthew Weinberg’s fifth extravagant episode features Diane Lane and Ron Livingston as members of a tightly-knit community that gets shook.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — One of the endless stream of tattoos on Jaimie Alexander’s protagonist puts the team at risk as the FBI is overcome by a bioterrorist.

Last Man Standing (Friday FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike works overtime to impress the father of a foreign exchange student, and Boyd finds a girlfriend.

The Cool Kids (Friday FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Gorgeous George’s activity coordinator reign threatens to topple as Sid tries to win a new election.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver’s girlfriend gets kidnapped, and the villain might have something to do with Murdoc’s personal life.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett’s in hot water after his former SEAL buddy dies on an aircraft carrier, and Adam’s marriage threatens to collapse.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The Carringtons reel from a big reveal while Fallon tries to broker peace to keep the family unit intact.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca finds much in common with her estranged half-brother while trying to reconnect with her children.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — A gruesome hotel murder occupies Manfred while Lemy and Olivia’s psychic connection might ironically divide them.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — A bomb hits Pacifica while the heroes go underground in an effort to quell the consistent attacks.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Bari Weiss and Barbra Streisand are interview guests, while Chelsea Handler, Anthony Romero, and Jim VandeHei round out the panel.

Pod Save America (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown arrives as a season finale guest.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — King Louis XIV’s struggle continues to be real against the Parisian rebels as the show’s final season heats up.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The power plant employees start jumping ship for a self-driving car company with a more fun workplace structure.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl looks for assistance from Lena, Braniac, and Alx while aliens endure a tumultuous time.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Miles tries out a marketing class in an efort to make his podcast more popular.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — The kids are all about revenge while trying some payback against the school guidance counselor.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Rick’s last episode is finally here. Expect him to confront the past while trying to protect the future.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — The demon-seeking sisters grow impatient while waiting for the Elders to arrive, and Charity and Mel are at odds.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — A deadly and unusual creature threatens the Doctor and her crew while stranded in a far-flung galaxy.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Lois is surprised by her father’s birthday present, but she must care for him after an accident.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Nat gets a job and a second chance after leaving prison, but he runs into trouble with a superior.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — Mosley goes off the grid after murdering a cartel hitman.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The season 2 finale sees Candy in major conflict with her family after they discover her porn directing career.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — An irritated Ray is still cleaning up the aftermath of his jump while busybodies won’t stop asking questions.

Madame Secretary (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — Henry becomes the focus of an international incident when he tries to help his ex-girlfriend in Thailand.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Kathryn gets a pill from Jandice, but it’s an upper, not the downer she seeks. Hijinks ensue.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — A suspicious death, a bandit, and a ghostbuster at a haunted hotel shake up the stalker storyline

Sundays With Alec Baldwin (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — Mike Myers and Cecile Richard arrive as guests as the premiere season continues.

Kidding (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Is Jeff having a breakdown or a breakthrough, and is there really a difference?

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.