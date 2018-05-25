BBC AMERICA

Killing Eve (Sunday, BBC 8:00 p.m.) — This BBC import ends its first season this weekend, and it is a real barnburner. The cat and mouse game between Eve and Villanelle comes to a completely unexpected head and sends the show off in interesting directions for season two. THANK GOD WE’RE GETTING A SEASON TWO.

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The first season didn’t always fulfill the promise of the twists and mysteries, but Westworld really has become a lot more fun in season two. After taking us to Shogun World last week, I cannot wait to see where this week takes us. At the very least, I don’t feel like I’m being punked every week.

Champions (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Mindy Kaling’s family comedy moves to its new spot on Friday nights, so we’ll see if it can find its feet in the back half of the season. There are some good elements here, but it can’t seem to get in a groove that really works. In this week’s episode, Matthew struggles with his new responsibilities at the gym and at home.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — While the team works to protect a prince, they soon realize that the killer might be closer to home than they think.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Stella and Wes head to therapy to make their unique situation work.

Taken (Saturday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Bryan teams up with the FBI to nab a weapons smuggler before he makes it to international waters.

Patrick Melrose (Saturday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Patrick heads to the country for a party. Expect a heavy dose of self-destruction and personal trauma to be on the menu.