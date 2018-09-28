FOX

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The chip-on-his-shoulder character played by Tim Allen returns with family in tow for a seventh season on a new network that was emboldened by Roseanne‘s reboot success. Will Allen sling the right-winger one-liners as usual, or will this network tone things down? This “reboot” of sorts arrives amid a plethora of other weekend programming…

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The third season of this reboot sees Mac (who has moved to Nigeria) set aside his differences with his dad after Jack becomes the target of a homicidal dictator.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — The pilot episode of this comedy revolves around the troublemakers at a retirement community and their assorted hijinks.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — In this season nine premiere, McGarrett allows himself to be captured by a group (and placed in a sensory deprivation tank as torture) that may have killed a CIA agent.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Purgatory must be evacuated while Waverly contends with her past, and Wynonna finds trouble with the Revanants.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 10:00 p.m.) — A bonus episode sees the Pledge Moon rise over Purgatory while Wynonna and Waverly struggle to end their family’s curse and defeat a demonic foe.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Steve Bannon and Neil deGrasse Tyson appear for interviews. Meanwhile, Max Brooks, Evelyn Farkas, and April Ryan round out the panel.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — This series debut revolves around an atheist podcaster whose mind is blown after “God” apparently does try to “friend” him on social media. And of course, he decides that he must be an agent of change.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — The show’s tenth season begins with Callen, Sam, and Kensi struggling to keep Deeks alive and find their way home while a cartel boss tries to have them killed with a bounty.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Bart ends up hospitalized while season 30 begins. The family fields a movie deal from Christian producers after Bart claims that he died and met Jesus. Homer, of course, pounces on the deal, and Bart must tame his dad.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Tina disguises herself as a boy to audition for a boy band, and Teddy hatches a plan to nurse his pet rat back into a healthy baby.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Brian falls in love with a woman who is suffering from cancer, and he then proposes after her grim diagnosis news.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Brunch happens for Rel and his father, Brittany, and Nat. However, he develops a bizarre laundry problem when his items are somehow held hostage.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Morgan works to help friends in danger while working against the clock and struggling for strength.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Abby and Ashley get angry after a teenage worker at the massage parlor dies, and no one even knows her name. Candy grows frustrated by her newest film’s difficult production.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The 100th episode sees the Gallaghers in a head-to-head clash with Frank and Fiona on separate sides. Meanwhile, Carl participates in a “duel,” and Lip must decide Xan’s fate.

Ballers (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Spencer adopts a risky strategy that could flatten his potential deal, and Reggie teams up with Joe while Charles articulates his team vision.

Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jim Carrey’s Jeff character grows preoccupied with one-night stand fallout, and Jill gets upset that Jeff’s been giving away money without telling her.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Joe continues his stalkerish ways while trying to win Beck over during this progressively unsettling series.

Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The third season finale sees a frustrated Issa struggle to overcome obstacles, while Molly tries to wish her a happy 30th birthday.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets after the headline-nabbing Kavanaugh hearing.