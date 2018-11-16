Netflix

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) — The most intoxicating season yet of this Netflix hit travels back in time to the beginning of the drug war. Agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) takes on drug kingpin Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna), and institutional f*ckery is rampant with no happy endings in sight.

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) — This Chuck Lorre comedy, which is landing mostly positive reviews, is apparently unlike other Chuck Lorre comedies you’ve seen and stars legends Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as fading legends who refuse to age gracefully.

Here are listings for more weekend programming than you could ever have the time to watch, thanks to peak TV…

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — Mad Men creator Matthew Weinberg’s complicated series follows a couple facing danger on a trip abroad to explore their Romanoff legacy.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Another troublesome tattoo on Jaimie Alexander’s protagonist leads to political intrigue over Weitz’s past.

Last Man Standing (Friday FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike tries to help the women of his family when Mandy faces fashion-design rejection and Vanessa scrutinizes her own career.

The Cool Kids (Friday FOX 8:30 p.m.) — An exclusive Thanksgiving potluck event leads to high drama when everyone wants to be Margaret’s plus one.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The Ghost that Mac has been tracking for years may actually be identified, thanks to an Irish military intelligence officer. Hey, Mac’s working with the Irish!

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Grover’s parents and Percy Jr. visit Oahu for Thanksgiving, leading to a sibling rivalry flare-up.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Culhane wonders if he’s really Fallon’s one-and-only lover, and Alexis seeks to derail holiday plans.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — A day out with Darryl is no fun for Rebecca, and Heather tries to help Nathaniel be a better person.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — A newcomer finds protection from The Midnighters, and relationship troubles plague Patience and Manfred.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — A warped version of American history reaches George, and some residents try to … find a secret bizkits ingredient.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Calif. Rep. Eric Swalwell and Garry Kasparov are interview guests, while Van Jones, Nancy MacLean, and Steve Schmidt round out the panel.

Room 104 (Sunday, HBO 11:30 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers’ anthology series airs two new episodes tonight, including the one where Michael Shannon plays a loverboy Russian who happens to rap.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — The identity of the man in the iron mask may have become clear to Louis, and Cardinal Leto may still use his knowledge to the king’s detriment.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Marge lands a job as a drag queen who sells plastic food storage containers, and Lisa is obsessed with Amelie.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kara’s feeling down during Thanksgiving after her televised debate doesn’t do well in National City.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — The “God” account wants Miles to uncover a mystery of a lawyer who passed away six months ago.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Can a turkey be saved from the slaughterhouse? A local reporter throws a wrench in the Belchers’ plans.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Carol goes looking for an old friend, but she must dodge walkers in the wilderness while other survivors try to locate a new home.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie and Lucy are still fighting, and a sorority matter complicates everything while Macy grows suspicious of Galvin.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — Kerblam, the galaxy’s larget retailer, may be the source of a mysterious package received by The Doctor.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Meg lands on the U.S. Olympic team?

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Mickey and Bunchy try to plan a future, but Mickey also kidnaps a movie star, and Ray must scrounge up ransom money to solve the problem.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Rel get stuck at the hospital during a blizzard while Brittany, Nat, and her ex-boyfriend are trapped at a bar.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — The team embarks on a covert operation against a terrorist group, and Callen mulls over the team’s future.

Madame Secretary (Sunday, ABC 10:30 p.m.) — Elizabeth must help the VP with a delicate family matter while Henry tries to protect Stevie from a suspected Russian operative.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Kathryn goes on the hunt for Carleen, and Jandice tries to assist while Walt becomes an unofficial park ranger.

Sally4Ever (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Sally’s birthday leads to a very uncomfortable dinner with her parents and her new, diabolical lesbian lover.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets following another rage-filled week from President Trump., who’s not pleased about midterm election fallout.