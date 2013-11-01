Weekend Preview: Natalie Portman Is A Pocket Full Of Cute

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The fifth episode of the season will see Carrie turn the tables on the mastermind of the Langley bombing, but it doesn’t appear that it will feature Nicholas Brody, who has only had one appearance so far this season.

Graham Norton (BBC American, Sunday 10 p.m.) — It’s a shame that America gets delayed on The Graham Norton Show, because over in Britain, this week’s episode featured Natalie Portman demonstrating either that she is either impossibly short, or Chris Hemsworth is very, very tall. She had to stand on a ramp during scenes with Thor. Alas, in America, we get the episode where Robert DeNiro and Michelle Pfeiffer come on to plug that movie everyone here has already forgotten existed (and no, not The Last Vegas).

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The Nicholas Brody of this season of Boardwalk has been Richard Harrow, who hasn’t been spotted in a few episodes now. There are a lot of great climaxes the season is building toward, and I cannot wait to see which one Harrow will fit into. Here’s a Richard Harrow costume that’s not bad at all.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Last week’s devastating, heart-wrenching, sob-worthy episode was the best thing on Sunday night except for …

The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Good God, people! Last week’s episode was every bit as amazing as predicted. The only thing that could’ve made it better is Julianna Muttgulies, but you gotta save something for sweeps.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Thought it wasn’t billed as such, last week’s episode definitely felt like part one of a two-part episode. Hopefully, there will be some resolution to the infection, because I don’t think anyone wants to see Daryl, Michonne, and Tyreese stranded out in the woods for a month. Speaking of The Walking Dead, Rolling Stone did a nice longread on the behind-the-scenes politics of the show, including some insights into the departure of Frank Darabont and Glen Mazzara. Also, this meme (spoilers from last week) is terrific.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — The Indianapolis Colts vs. the Houston Texans. Let’s pour one out for Reggie Wayne’s season, y’all, not that the Colts will need him against the Texans this week, not with the QB situation in Houston right now.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — BOB’S BURGERS IS BACK. Check out this awesome Tina costume. NO ONE GETS IT BUT US, Y’ALL.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30) — Kerry Washington hosts. Check out the fantastic promos.