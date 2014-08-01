Weekend TV Preview: Our Long 10-Week Nightmare Is Over. ‘Halt & Catch Fire’ Comes To A Halt

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Maybe my least favorite drama on the good networks (HBO, Showtime, AMC, Netflix, FX) since Dexter, I stuck with the damn show anyway because of Lee Pace and Kerry Bishe. Terrible show, which featured the worst TV scene of 2014. But I will say this: Last week’s episode wasn’t painful. It was downright mediocre, which is high praise for this series.
The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Based on the episode description, it looks like this week’s episode will be like the third episode and focus almost exclusively on one character, and this time that character will be the heartbreaking Nora. It probably also means a break from the Guilty Remnant.
Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Fantastic pilot episode last week, and the second episode is even better. This is your Sunday night must see show at the moment (at least until Knick kicks off next week on Cinemax).
The Strain (FX, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Last week’s episode feature a vampire Ken doll, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Masters of Sex (Showtime, 10 p.m.) — The five shows you should be watching this weekend? All on Sunday at 10 p.m., and next week, it gets even worse with Outlander on Starz and The Knick (although, we will be losing Halt and Catch Fire). Anyway, last week’s Masters of Sex was almost a bottle episode, and it was the best of the season so far (although, personally, I feel the show has lost a step since Sam Shaw left to run Manhattan).
The Killing (Netflix, Anytime) — I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that The Killing season four returns to Netflix for its six-episode run.
Hell on Wheels (AMC, Saturday 9 p.m.) — FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE. Obligatory.
Sharktopus vs Pteracuda (SyFy, Saturday 9 p.m.) — So soon after Sharknado: The Second One? SyFy is gilding the lily.
I made it through one episode of Masters of Sex and was already tired of it, and I love Lizzy Caplan. I actually like Halt and Catch Fire pretty well but I’ll forget it ever existed in a month. And The Strain is just a train wreck. Looks like this weekend will be another netflix documentary black hole.
[www.metacritic.com]
Will wake up in a cold sweat some years hence wondering what freak elements from Halt have crept into my dreams. Unfortunately I’ll nod back off thinking it was Rubicon. Such is life.
I thought it was fantastic, easily moving to the top of a currently very weak Sunday night.
I created this account just to comment on what an amateurish, immature, goofball hack critic Dustin Rowles is. But K.G. beat me to it. The takeaway — Halt and Catch Fire is intended for intelligent adults. You like Masters of Sex because you have a crush on Lizzie Caplan?! WTF?!
It’s important to remember that when it comes to blasting shit bloggers for their terrible deeds, it’s not a first-to-market-wins game. We can all hate on Dustin for the terrible things he writes. Don’t be discouraged.
Dustin’s just mad at Halt & Catch Fire because it doesn’t offer him an opportunity to craft inane fan theories that he can recycle over and over again.
The Giant is a metaphor for the kids getting killed!
Don’t forget the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday. It’s some kind of football.
@John Chimpo: We are talking about 200,000 dead people, and those the show is fictional, the casualties are not wrought by the bombs built are not.
@Aunt Jemima: What you did there, I see it.
Gravity Falls started its second season tonight.
binge watched the killing already [i know, loser]. it was garbage.
Seriously, this. Warming Glow has usually got it’s finger on the pulse but the Halt and Cath Fire bashing is just plain bizarre. It’s not like it’s Low Winter Sun or anything.
I am glad I am not alone in my enjoyment of Halt And Catch Fire. Its biggest flaw is timing, had this show premiered back in 2008, it would have been a massive hit. However the white male anti-hero formula that all the critics loved back then has become passé. If Netflix continues to save The Killing, I hope they can find it in themselves to resurrect a show like Halt And Catch Fire, which actually is one of the better shows no one is watching.
Dustin has terrible taste.
I keep waiting for our long national nightmare of Dustin Rowles being employed to write pointless fucking garbage about TV shows to be over….and yet it keeps happening.
*Bashes Halt and Catch Fire for an entire paragraph*
“The five shows you should be watching this weekend? All on Sunday at 10 p.m., […] (although, we will be losing Halt and Catch Fire).”
DOES NOT COMPUTE
FFS shut up with the Halt and Catch Fire hate.