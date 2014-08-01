Weekend TV Preview: Our Long 10-Week Nightmare Is Over. ‘Halt & Catch Fire’ Comes To A Halt

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Maybe my least favorite drama on the good networks (HBO, Showtime, AMC, Netflix, FX) since Dexter, I stuck with the damn show anyway because of Lee Pace and Kerry Bishe. Terrible show, which featured the worst TV scene of 2014. But I will say this: Last week’s episode wasn’t painful. It was downright mediocre, which is high praise for this series.

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Based on the episode description, it looks like this week’s episode will be like the third episode and focus almost exclusively on one character, and this time that character will be the heartbreaking Nora. It probably also means a break from the Guilty Remnant.

Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Fantastic pilot episode last week, and the second episode is even better. This is your Sunday night must see show at the moment (at least until Knick kicks off next week on Cinemax).

The Strain (FX, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Last week’s episode feature a vampire Ken doll, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, 10 p.m.) — The five shows you should be watching this weekend? All on Sunday at 10 p.m., and next week, it gets even worse with Outlander on Starz and The Knick (although, we will be losing Halt and Catch Fire). Anyway, last week’s Masters of Sex was almost a bottle episode, and it was the best of the season so far (although, personally, I feel the show has lost a step since Sam Shaw left to run Manhattan).

The Killing (Netflix, Anytime) — I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that The Killing season four returns to Netflix for its six-episode run.

Hell on Wheels (AMC, Saturday 9 p.m.) — FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE. Obligatory.

Sharktopus vs Pteracuda (SyFy, Saturday 9 p.m.) — So soon after Sharknado: The Second One? SyFy is gilding the lily.