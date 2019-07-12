Netflix

Point Blank (Friday, Netflix) — Marvel actors Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in the new Netflix action film that sees the pair’s characters — a nurse and a career criminal — teaming up to take down rival gangs and the deadly ring of corrupt cops.

Big Little Lies (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Mary Louise continues her emotional reign of terror, which this week has blindsided Celeste. Meanwhile, the so-called “Monterey Five” are feeling the pressure now that everything they do and say is being scrutinized in light of Perry’s death.

Sweetbitter (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — The two-part second season premiere sees the restaurant staff attempting to expand their collective palate while Tess struggles with trust issues and her bad credit score.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.