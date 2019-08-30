HBO

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Roman begins a six-week management training program in the Parks division and is irritated about spending so much time with “normals.” Logan brings Shiv in for a day at Waystar, raising suspicions with Kendall and Gerri.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Aimee-Leigh’s brother Baby Billy (Walton Goggins!) returns to the Gemstone ministry, bringing along his much younger wife Tiffany. Jesse closes ranks on his co-conspirators to root out the identity of his blackmailers.

Ballers (HBO, 10:30 p.m.) — After learning of competing owner offers, Spencer returns to the Anderson brothers for financial help. Joe is tasked with apologizing for creating a hostile work environment and later sells a big idea to a major client with the help of Kate, a sharp Sports X exec.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Starr is desperately searching for the messiah as the clock ticks down to apocalypse. Tulip and Cass assume fake identities to track Jesse, but the Saint of Killers has him on a short leash, leading him straight towards an explosive end.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — In search of a permanent home for the convoy, Charlie is drawn to a synagogue where she encounters a Rabbi surviving on his own.

The Affair (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) — Janelle turns to Carl for support on her relationship and her work.

Power (Starz, 8:00 p.m.) — Tommy lays low after his mustang is riddled with bullets. Tensions run high with Ghost and Jason. Tommy enlists LaKeisha to help with his business.