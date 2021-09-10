Scenes From A Marriage (Sunday, HBO 9:00) — Here’s the project that Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain were firing up on the red carpet last weekend. This miniseries remakes Ingmar Bergman’s 1970s project original as directed by HBO regular Hagai Levi with a contemporary spin, including all of the love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce that one would expect. Considering the Isaac-Chastain chemistry on hand, it’s a remake worth perusing. These streaming picks make excellent appetizers: Lucifer: The Final Season (Netflix series) — The Devil is back for one last dance-of-a-rodeo in Season 6, and naturally, Lucifer Morningstar is still a total pain in the tush, and you’ll love him for it. Fortunately, he’s no longer attempting to be a detective. Lucifer is now God (don’t ask), and if he doesn’t get with the new program, he’s liable to trigger the apocalypse of all apocalypses. This is one last, fan-requested hurrah for a Netflix-resurrected series, and Neil Gaiman’s creation will live on in fans’ hearts and, most likely while resolving that Unresolved Sexual Tension, their pants as well. Kate (Netflix film) — Granted, this movie sounds a whole lot like Crank (those infamous Jason Statham flicks), but it’s got Mary Elizabeth Winstead kicking enormous ass, so are we really complaining about derivative stories here? Nope. Here, Winstead stars as the title character, who’s taking revenge upon a criminal organization after being poisoned and only having 24 hours to live. Woody Harrelson’s also on board here, and let’s hope that Kate gains some vengeance against her killers before the clock expires. Here’s some regularly scheduled programming: MTV Video Music Awards (Sunday, MTV, CW, Comedy Central, BET 8:00pm) — Enjoy performances from Foo Fighters, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00pm) — This zombie-apocalypse universe’s flagship series returns for one final rodeo with two spinoffs (Fear The Walking Dead, The World Beyond) still in motion, so it’s time to wrap this puppy up before the various shows’ timelines begin to intersect. This week, Daryl and Dog are in massive danger. Noooooooooo. Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — There ain’t no drama quite like hedge-fund-king drama, and it remains to be seen whether Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades will ever decide to stop wasting so much time hating the hell out of each other. Probably not? Yeah, that’d be no fun at all, and Season 5 resumes with everyone getting yanked into beefs that may very well destroy them all. This week, Axe’s attack game grows stronger while Chuck grapples with failure, and Prince is spiraling.

Heels (Sunday, Starz 9:00pm) — Does the world need a series about a small-town wrestling circuit? Well, maybe not, but how about a show about a small-town wrestling circuit that’s written and created by Michael Waldron, creator of Loki and writer of Rick and Morty and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Now, you’ve got my attention. This week, Jack’s lining up matches for the state fair. American Rust (Sunday, Showtime 10:00) — Jeff Daniels can swing between being comedic and dramatic, and in his new Showtime series, American Rust, he’s decidedly the latter and latest star to take on a complicated cop role after Kate Winslet’s turn in Mare of Easttown. And notably, Bridges’ new role is also set in Pennsylvania and unravels a murder, this time in a Rust Belt town where he struggles to make the right move in a town overstuffed with people making the wrong moves. Last Week Tonight (Sunday, HBO 11:00) — John Oliver’s back, baby. Here’s some more streaming goodness for the weekend. The Voyeurs — (Amazon Prime film) — Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is seemingly everywhere after her intimidating turn in The White Lotus, and here, she plays one half of a couple who become obsessed with another couple, who happens be very steamy neighbors. Naturally, dark secrets surface, and that doesn’t scare away the obsessive factor at work which could very spell d-i-s-a-s-t-e-r. Yikes. Kin: (AMC+ series) — Charlie Cox stars in this new Irish series about a tight-knit crime family that’s drawn into wartime mode with a mighty drug kingpin. The family soon discovers that this is an unwinnable war, yet as the losses begin to mount, it becomes clear that the cartel is at one distinct disadvantage: they’re not bound by unbreakable blood bonds. The cartel does, however, have a host of exotic pets and some snazzy costumes and celebrity status, so this is a heck of a story. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This reboot (of the original ABC Doogie Howser show that launched Neil Patrick Harris’ career) series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a high-school medical prodigy. Notably, this series isn’t a direct continuation but, instead, a tribute of sorts from the show’s characters, who actually nickname the new protagonist as “Doogie.” It’s highly referential, and that’s part of the fun. Malignant (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — The Conjuring Universe architect and Aquaman director goes back to horror to scare the pants off you in your own living rooms. This time around, James Wan brings us the story of a woman who’s tormented by what she believes are mere waking visions of murders, yet they turn out to be all too realistic. Wan doesn’t swing and miss when it comes to terrifying tales, and Warner Bros. is encouraging us to get into the Halloween spirit early.