Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Solar Opposites (Hulu series, Friday) — Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Rolland’s new original animated comedy series revolves around a team of aliens who crash-land in suburban America after escaping their exploding home planet.
I Know This Much Is True (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Launch day is here for the series in which Mark Ruffalo plays twins, one of them a paranoid schizophrenic who suffers a violent public breakdown and the other stepping up to his defense.
Dead To Me: Season 2 (Netflix series, Friday) — Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini bring their guilt-and-grief-laden chemistry back as Jen and Judy, who attempt to mop up after that backyard clash with Steve Marsden’s Skeevy Steve. The reveals are even bigger this season, and the show’s addictive and bingeable as ever.
The Eddy (Netflix series, Friday) — Oscar winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) helms this limited series about a once-celebrated jazz musician, who attempts to keep his struggling club afloat in modern-day Paris.
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon stand-up special, Friday) — Yang presents his thoughts on Matt Damon, his experiences with immigrant parents, and apartment guests, as performed live from Seattle’s Neptune Theater.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.
Betty (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Skate Kitchen director Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack) brings back her O.G. crew for this funny and freewheeling series about a group of young women who simply want to skate and are much cooler than all of us. This week, territorial skater boys present challenges for Kirt, Indigo and, Honeybear.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kate questions everyone’s loyalty while Gotham’s intelligentsia members begin evaporating, and Sophie and the Crows attempt to quell the latest homicidal threat.
Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — “The Chris Rock Episode” is the title this week, with Chuck wrestling demons, Wendy taking the lead, and Axe pursuing a play.
Killing Eve (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The Villanelle bottle episode has arrived, so return with her to Mother Russia, where she explores her roots.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Santa Monica Pier serves as the location for Tiago and Molly to escape reality while Lewis interrogates a Cal-Tech student.
Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The block party has finally arrived with some surprises, including a new boo for Kelli and Tiffany finally enjoying a break.
Run (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The new show from Fleabag and Killing Eve dynamic duo Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge barrels further down the train track as Ruby and Billy try to figure out whether this is all a huge mistake.
Harley Quinn (Sunday, Syfy 11:30 p.m.) — Harley’s crew must spend time inside her mind (yikes!), and a heist gone wrong leads to a missing limb for Clayface.