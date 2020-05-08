Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Solar Opposites (Hulu series, Friday) — Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Rolland’s new original animated comedy series revolves around a team of aliens who crash-land in suburban America after escaping their exploding home planet.

I Know This Much Is True (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Launch day is here for the series in which Mark Ruffalo plays twins, one of them a paranoid schizophrenic who suffers a violent public breakdown and the other stepping up to his defense.

Dead To Me: Season 2 (Netflix series, Friday) — Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini bring their guilt-and-grief-laden chemistry back as Jen and Judy, who attempt to mop up after that backyard clash with Steve Marsden’s Skeevy Steve. The reveals are even bigger this season, and the show’s addictive and bingeable as ever.

The Eddy (Netflix series, Friday) — Oscar winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) helms this limited series about a once-celebrated jazz musician, who attempts to keep his struggling club afloat in modern-day Paris.

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon stand-up special, Friday) — Yang presents his thoughts on Matt Damon, his experiences with immigrant parents, and apartment guests, as performed live from Seattle’s Neptune Theater.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.